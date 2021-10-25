Tesla teases its humanoid robot as it taps into the engineering skills of the Chinese people as it launches its Shanghai Research and Development Center, along with the Shanghai Gigafactory Data Center.

As per the latest report of Bloomberg, the new facility in China is the first research and development center of the American EV giant outside of the United States. On top of that, Tesla also announced that it has also completed its data center in the overseas country.

The Elon Musk-led EV maker also said that the two new facilities in Shanghai will start operations soon.

Previously, Tesla only had a manufacturing facility in the flesh of the Gigafactory in Shanghai, which taps on the manufacturing skills of the Chinese.

However, this time around, with the first overseas research and development center, the automaker is expanding in the Asian nation to tap on their engineering skills as well.

Tesla Humanoid Robot Teased

According to the report by Electrek, Tesla included a clip of its upcoming humanoid robot as it concludes its announcement of the completion of the new Shanghai facilities.

Elon Musk first announced Tesla's humanoid robot last Aug. 22, noting that it will be launching sometime in 2022.

The Tesla CEO further said that the "Tesla Bot" is meant to do mundane, dangerous, and repetitive tasks of humans that some folks do despite doing.

A few days after the announcement of the humanoid robot, Tesla posted multiple job listings for the Tesla Bot on its career page, including a mechanical engineer and a robotics architect.

However, these career opportunities are based in Austin, Texas.

Nevertheless, the inclusion of the humanoid robot, along with the launch of the new engineering facility of Tesla in China, still raised speculations that its team in the Asian country could also contribute to its development. But the EV firm has yet to announce any confirmation.

Tesla Shanghai Facility Taps into Chinese Engineering Talent

The EV firm first announced the newly completed research and development center of Tesla in the Asian country way back on Jan. 19, 2020, Electrek previously reported.

During that time, the carmaker announced that the new Shanghai facility will house a design studio for future EV developments.

In fact, after its initial announcement, Tesla already opened submissions for the design of its Chinese-made electric vehicle. It was then followed by a hiring program for the upcoming facility.

Tesla Shanghai Research and Development Center

The head of software of Tesla, David Lau, spoke during the announcement of the new Shanghai facility, saying that the Gigafactory already built a growing engineering team.

And, with the introduction of the new facility in Shanghai, the Chinese engineering team could soon contribute to the design and other aspects of the future Tesla vehicles.

