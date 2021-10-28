AGM Glory G1 has arrived, offering some advanced smartphone features that are quite better compared to other rugged mobile devices.
For those who have no idea what is a rugged smartphone, this is a mobile gadget that can survive extreme conditions. Right now, various models are being developed that can stand against extreme heat and cold temperatures and high drops.
Now, AGM, a rising Chinese smartphone maker, announced the arrival of its new Glory G1 lineup. This new handset is expected to last for hours, even in extremely cold temperatures. You can see the specific details below:
- -27°C/-16.6 °F = 24 hours maximum
- -30 °C/-22 °F = 10 hours maximum
- -40 °C/-40 °F = 1 hour maximum
Aside from the advanced cold resistance feature, here are other features that the new AGM Glory G1 offers.
AGM Glory G1's Features
According to Phone Arena's latest report, the AGM Glory lineup offers features that are still unavailable in other mainstream smartphones. This includes its thermal imaging camera, which is claimed to have the biggest resolution and the quickest response time.
On the other hand, it also sports a 20 MP infrared cam. Thanks to this camera sensor, consumers can use the product to capture night vision photos.
Aside from this, the new AGM Glory model also has a laser range finder, which allows you to measure objects. This new rugged handset is just one of the advanced models being released in the smartphone market.
Loudest Speakers and Other Specs
Gizmo China reported that the AGM Glory G1 lineup might have the loudest speakers in the smartphone market, offering up to 110 dB of volume.
On the other hand, it is also integrated with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC and 5G connectivity support and 8 GB RAM (128 GB and 256 GB storage options).
When it comes to screen, the new AGM rugged handset relies on a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD display, which is claimed to have a diamond-grade resistance.
