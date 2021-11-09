A new solar flare warning was issued by SpaceWeather once again. But, people should not be worried since this one is not that serious. The space agency explained that the new sun flare would only cause a minor disturbance.

"Earth-orbiting satellites have just detected a long-duration M2-class solar flare (Nov 9th @ 17:01 UT): image. The source appears to be an active region located just behind the sun's northwestern limb," said SpaceWeather via its official report.

For the past few months, SpaceWeather has been detecting different levels of solar flares. These include the recent solar storms that happened back on Nov. 3 and Oct. 28.

Unlike the previous sun flares, the company explained that it would not make the popular northern lights visible in northern parts of England.

New Solar Flare Warning Has Been Issued, Again

According to Mirror UK's latest report, the new sunspot called AR2895, which is believed to be larger than Earth, is the one responsible for the latest solar storm.

However, involved space experts explained that it would not affect the planet since it is weaker than other solar flare categories, comparable to the force of 2.5 million nuclear bombs.

Although it would only cause little geomagnetic unrest, the new solar flare would still affect the polar areas of Earth, as explained by SpaceWeather.

This is not the only space discovery that happened this November. Recently, we reported that Crew-2 astronauts were able to see their last glimpse of the stunning aurora lights display.

On the other hand, ALMA Telescope was able to discover a planet with carbon monoxide and water.

Effects of Solar Flares

NASA recently provided some of the effects of different solar flares categories. The international space agency explained that people should be alarmed when there are reported solar storms since they can't penetrate Earth's atmosphere.

But, they could still emit electromagnetic radiation, as well as sun particles, towards the planet. On the other hand, GPS satellites and other similar technologies could also be affected.

