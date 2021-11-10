NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover's rock sample examination spots "something no one has ever seen."

As per the report by CNET, NASA or National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Mars rover was examining a rock from the Jezero Crater as it was collecting samples from it when it spotted something intriguing.

It is to note that the rover of NASA on Mars is not only a stationary tech on the surface of the Red Planet.

In fact, the Perseverance rover has already successfully collected two rock samples after initial failures to do so. Aside from that, the robot of NASA on the Martian planet continues to explore its rocky terrain, which includes drilling activities on Mars.

On its journey to look for more rock samples, the Perseverance Mars Rover was using an abrading tool to rub the surface of the layered rock that it stumbled upon.

It is worth mentioning that the rover is rubbing the rock by himself using its robotic arms to rough up its surface. The robot does it to determine if the sample was worth keeping.

NASA's Mars Rover's Rock Sample: 'Something No One Has Ever Seen'

Then, as the Perseverance Rover was rubbing the surface of the said rock from the Jezero Crater, it noticed a speck that it profoundly dubbed as "something that no one has ever seen."

That said, CNET noted in the same report that what the Perseverance Rover saw during its rock hunting is expected to be a special sighting.

It is worth noting that NASA has been examining the rocky planet since the 1970s. But then again, we still get to see new stuff from the Martian planet from these kinds of missions.

The official Twitter account of NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover wrote in first person that: "I've abraded a small patch of this rock to remove the surface layers and get a look underneath."

The tweet from the Mars Rover further explained that it was being done as it looks for the next target for rock sampling in the Red Planet.

However, the Mars Rover went on to reveal in the tweet that during the process the robot was able to see something unique from the surface of the rock.

One of the photos from the tweet shows a close-up of the rock surface, which features a white-colored triangular speck from the sample that the Rover abraded.

