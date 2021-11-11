iOS 15.2 has launched several features in its early beta phase. At the time, the Hide My Email feature was available only for those who subscribed to the iCloud+.



In addition, you can have the freedom to delete the email address whenever you want. This would also prevent the arrival of unsolicited emails at your endiOS 15.2 has launched several features in its early beta phase. At the time, the Hide My Email feature was already available but only for those who subscribed to the iCloud+.

Through this feature, you can create random email addresses that you can use to log in to a website or an application. In this way, you can assure that your identity is private from the outsiders.

If you want to get started right now, here's how you can use this feature.

How to Use Hide My Email Feature on Your Mail App

According to a report by Macrumors on Thursday, Nov. 11, you can immediately respond to the sent random email address. Moreover, the receiver of your email will not identify the real email address that you are using.

Indeed, Apple created this feature to be used in marketing products or services. Easy sharing of email addresses with third-party partners is now made easier.

In addition, you can have the freedom to delete the email address whenever you want. This would also prevent the arrival of unsolicited emails at your end.

In iOS 15.2 beta, you can utilize Hide My Email through the following:

In your iPhone or iPad, open the Mail app. Click the icon bearing "New Message." It is located on the bottom-right portion of the main screen of the Mail App. Make sure to fill the "To" field. Click the Cc/Bc, From field, then re-click the "From" part. Scroll until you reach the bottom, and you can find the list of email addresses there. Tap Hide My Email after. You can now create an email that you like to send to a person.

As an iCloud+ subscriber, accessing the Safari website can allow you to use a random email address instead of your real address. All you have to do is to tap the Hide My Email option when you see it pop out on the screen.

Furthermore, this feature could also let you delete your email addresses and even deactivate them. You will be granted an option to change the forwarding address as well as your desired schedule.

Features and Changes in iOS 15.2 Beta

9to5Mac wrote in its report that besides the Hide My Email feature, there's a lot of updates and features that you can check later.

For instance, the Legacy Contact made rounds online during the WWDC 2021. According to the tech site, your account and the rest of your personal details will be accessible upon your death.

The Legacy Contact can be seen on the Settings. Next, look at the Apple ID and tap it. By selecting "Password and Security," you will be directed to the program.

From there, you can entrust someone who will use your account when you die. The assigned person can access your photos, files, and other documents.

There's also a communication safety that will remind the children if the content is inappropriate for them. Apart from that, iOS 15.2 beta has also received updates for the TV app and AirTag.

Last month, iOS 15 users complained about the issue on CarPlay. The complainants said that it does not work on the new iPhone 13.

Best iOS 15 Features So Far

Tech Times reported in early October that some of the features that you should not miss on the latest iOS are the following:

focus mode

keyboard-turned trackpad

live text

Safari browser

anti-app tracking service

AirPods Pro ANC Siri control

app privacy report

refresh rates

