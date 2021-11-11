Power-Assisted Bicycle Fire Accident in Singapore Updated: Bike Had Not Been Charged for Two Days?

The recent power-assisted bicycle fire accident in Singapore affected almost 100 residents in a building located in Pipit Road, Singapore.

Right now, various electric cars and other vehicles are being linked in different fire accidents across the globe. The latest one, which happened in Singapore forced the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) to evacuate 90 individuals living in the affected residence area, which includes elderly people.

SCDF explained in its recent Facebook announcement that they received a fire alert on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at around 8:00 p.m. local time. However, the one who used the PAB said that the semi-electric bike had not been charged for two days.

Power-Assisted Bike Accident in Singapore Update

According to The Strait Times, the preliminary investigation stated that the accident was caused by an electrical issue in the building. When the source's team visited the flat, they discovered that the power supply was actually disrupted.

Also Read: BMW to Remove its Touchscreen Feature on New Cars Because of Chip Shortage

But, it seems like the power-assisted bicycle is not the main reason for the fire scenario.

"The bike had not been charged for two days. The charger was inside the flat," said Faizal Md Razali, the individual who borrowed the PAB for his son's use since the kid needs it for his delivery job.

He added that he was confused why the fire happened since the bike did not have power and was not being charged during that time. But, they discovered that it was Faizal's water pipe, which burst during the night and caused the accident.

As of the moment, fire accidents are getting common when it comes to electric-based vehicles, such as the PAB. There are also other electric vehicles that are causing the same scenario in other parts of the globe.

Recently, we reported that Gruber Motors faced its second fire accident, which affected around 30 Tesla EVs. Meanwhile, Tesla Autopilot is also facing some issues, which involved several fire trucks and police cars.

Fire Safety Measures

American Red Cross provided some steps you can follow when there is a sudden fire in your area. These include the following:

Always get low when there is a massive amount of smoke inside your house or building.

Avoid touching doorknobs since they could burn your hand because of extreme heat.

Try yelling "Fire" to inform other people near your place. This would alert them to call the authorities for help.

For more news updates about similar electric vehicle accidents, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Police Warn That Tesla Owners Could Be Targeted by Professional Thieves

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.