Pixel 6's Magic Eraser was deleted in its latest update by accident to some of its users, but Google assured that it is already working on a fix for those who have been affected by the mess.

Pixel 6 'Magic Eraser'

It is to note that the Magic Eraser tool of Pixel 6 is one of the biggest features that the latest flagship of Google is flaunting, as per the news story from The Verge.

It allows its users to seamlessly remove any unwanted people or objects from your photos without the sweat of using professional image editing software.

The Magic Eraser is just one of the key features of the Google Pixel 6. Not to mention that the new flagship device also comes along with its Google-made Tensor chip.

Google Pixel 6 Removes Magic Eraser

Both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro face another issue aside from the sluggish fingerprint scanner and the mistaken Android 12 rollout.

This time around, the Pixel 6 phones' update suddenly removed the 'Magic Eraser' tool, surprising some of its users, according to the report by Android Police,

The said tool, which Pixel 6 exclusively boasts, disappeared on the latest Google Photos app, its version 5.67.

Some of the affected Pixel 6 users stormed a thread on Reddit to complain about the issue.

Android Police noted in the same report that they first thought that the problem shows up to those who sideloaded the Google Photos app. However, it turns out that the "Magic Eraser" also vanished into thin air on Pixel 6 users that got the update from the Google Play Store.

Google Says 'Magic Eraser' Issue Fix Coming

Google has already pulled out the said version of Google Photos on the Play Store. However, the 5.67 version of the app is still available on APK Mirror, which is something that you should avoid.

The search engine giant told The Verge in a statement that the company has already ruled out that the issue lies in the latest Photos update that it has rolled out to Pixel users.

Google further assured its affected Pixel users that it is "providing a fix shortly."

The tech giant went on to point out that the issue did not show up to all users of the Pixel 6 phones, but they are still working on the issue. Thus, the "Magic Eraser" tool should be back to all Pixel 6 users in a while.

