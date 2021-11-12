"Assassin's Creed" is getting one of its long-time lead writers back.

Darby McDevitt has announced his surprise return to Ubisoft after leaving a few months earlier. According to Destructoid, McDevitt will be going back to once again work on the "Assassin's Creed" series.

He confirmed the news on Twitter:

It's true! As I pondered my career over the past year, I focused on my desire to explore new ideas and unknown frontiers. Much to my delight, this is reflected in my return to Ubisoft to work on AC. I’m excited to continue my journey. Stay tuned! — Darby McDevitt (@DarbyMcDevitt) November 12, 2021

Aside from that, McDevitt also expressed that he's "never been more excited" about Ubisoft's future plans for the long-running "Assassin's Creed" franchise.

McDevitt initially left the big game developer/publisher back in March in an attempt to pursue new things in his career. According to a report by Eurogamer, he left Ubisoft after working there for over a decade.

While he didn't explicitly reveal his reasons for coming back, a lot of "Assassin's Creed" fans could consider this excellent news.

His work as the narrative director for "Assassin's Creed Valhalla" has earned him praise from fans, specifically for his skill at tying up loose plot ends born of the series' very extensive lore.

McDevitt joins a development team composed of series veterans such as Clint Hocking ("Splinter Cell," "Watch Dogs Legion,") who's leading the Montreal team, and Jonathan Dumont, ("Assassin's Creed Syndicate" and "Odyssey,") who will be the Quebec team lead, as per Eurogamer.

'Assassin's Creed' Loremaster

Darby McDevitt is widely considered by avid "AC" fans as the franchise's preeminent loremaster. And that's due to his very extensive work for one of Ubisoft's most iconic game series.

He started working on the franchise back in 2009, when he worked on portable spinoff games "Bloodlines" and "Discovery." While he didn't helm the story for the critically acclaimed "Assassin's Creed 2" with fan-favorite character Ezio Auditore, he did lead the narrative for Ezio's swansong in "Revelations" two years later.

McDevitt also worked on the stories for "Black Flag," contributed on "Unity" and "Origins," and wrote the story for the short film "Embers" which served as the final send-off for Ezio.

Aside from being the franchise loremaster, he is also considered as its most recognizable figurehead--perhaps alongside the series' original creator Patrice Désilets.

Read Also: 'Assassin's Creed' and 'Far Cry' Creator Ubisoft Mentions Blockchain as 'Key Element' for Company's Future

Could McDevitt Be Writing The Next 'Assassin's Creed?'

Ubisoft hasn't explicitly confirmed that McDevitt will be working on the next "Assassin's Creed" title. But with his return imminent and his reputation, he could very well be, so consider this as mere speculation.

Not a lot of things have been confirmed about the next "Assassin's Creed" release, which has been confirmed as "Infinity." Initial rumors stated that it could be a live service title that could cover multiple settings over an extended period of time post launch.

One detail that is actually confirmed, however, is that "Assassin's Creed Infinity" won't be free-to-play. This came straight from Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, when he was asked about his company's future plans for their biggest game franchise.

Aside from confirming that "Infinity" will be a full price game, Guillemot also said that the game will feature "all the elements that they (the fans) love right from the start."

