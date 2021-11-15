KEF is proud to announce that its LS50 Wireless II HiFi speakers now support HD and Ultra HD music on Amazon Music.

For 60 years KEF has been a pioneer in the development of acoustic technology.The LS50 Wireless II benefits from KEF's obsession with reproducing high-fidelity sound by utilising key developments such as Metamaterial AbsorptionTechnology (MATTM) and 12th generation Uni-Q® driver array.

With the W2 platform, LS50 Wireless II also boasts comprehensive connectivity and supports streaming from all the major music services. Now, the LS50 Wireless II also supports High Definition (HD) and Ultra-HD Music on Amazon Music, allowing Amazon Music Unlimited customers to enjoy high-resolution streaming audio experience.

READ ALSO: Amazon Music Unlimited, Amazon Echo Speakers Now Available In 28 Countries Across Latin America And Europe

Amazon Music delivers on Sound Quality

With Amazon Music Unlimited, customers can stream more than 75 million lossless, High Definition (HD) songs, with a bit depth of 16 bits and a sample rate of at least 44.1 kHz (CD quality). Customers can also stream more than 7 million songs in Ultra HD (better than CD quality), with a bit depth of 24 bits and a sample rate up to 192 kHz, which reveals even more nuances that were once lost in files compressed for digital streaming.

Combined, KEF LS50 Wireless II and Amazon Music are a new powerful force in the streaming audio experience. Perfect for people who demand the best sound experience, without any of the hassle. Please note, while customers in Canada can still stream millions of HD songs, content is more limited.

For more information, please visit www.KEF.com.

RELATED ARTICLE: Amazon Music App Now Available On Apple TV

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.