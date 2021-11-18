The Astroworld lawsuit filed on behalf of the victims of the tragedy names Apple as one of the defendants for streaming the concert live on its Apple Music platform, alongside its main act Travis Scott, and tons of more.

Astroworld Lawsuit on Behalf of Victims

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee filed the lawsuit on behalf of his clients, including 21-year-old named Axel Acosta, one of the partygoers, and who died in the hip-hop festival featuring Scott. This is per the Los Angeles Times.

It is to note that Acosta was one of the ten attendees who died from the tragedy in the music festival after a crowd-crushing incident that also injured hundreds of others.

Astroworld Lawsuit Includes Apple

The Astroworld lawsuit filed last Nov. 15 included two acts of the music festival, namely Scott and his guest performer, Drake.

The said lawsuit on behalf of 125 victims of the tragedy seeks $750 million worth of damages.

The other defendants of the case are the promoters of Astroworld, including the ticketing service known as Live Nation, as well as ScoreMore Shows.

On top of that, the lawsuit also named the Cupertino giant for streaming the whole hip-hop festival on its Apple Music service, along with the record label of Scott, both Epic and Cactus Jack label.

Even the firm behind the venue of the event was also named in the suit, the Harris County Sports & Convention Corp.

Latest Astroworld Lawsuit

Meanwhile, as per a news story by Apple Insider, another lawsuit filed in a Houston state court on Nov. 18 also included the iPhone maker with plaintiffs of up to 282.

The promoter of the event Live Nation, as well as the NRG Stadium also joined Travis Scott in the said lawsuit.

The lawyer of the latest Astroworld suit, Thomas J. Henry said that the ticketing service, Live Nation, could have prevented the injuries and deaths that occured during the event, only if it practiced some precautions.

Henry further said in a statement to Bloomberg that "the defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off of his event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put attendees at risk.

Astroworld Tragedy

Elsewhere, Scott is now offering free mental health services to the bereaved of the tragedy, as well as the other victims.

It comes after the main act of Astroworld partnered with an online counseling platform, Better Help.

On the other hand, TikTok went on to take down conspiracy theory videos about the Astroworld Festival that flooded the video-sharing platform.

