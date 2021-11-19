Vineyard Wind 1, which is considered the United States' first commercial-scale wind farm located offshore, has broken ground in Massachusetts.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland as well as Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.

The offshore wind farm will eventually have 62 wind turbines that will connect to the national grid located on land.

Vineyard Wind 1 joins the list of offshore wind farms that can be found in different parts of the world. Other examples include the offshore wind farms of Denmark and South Korea. They are called Kriegers Flak and MunmuBaram, respectively.

Vineyard Wind 1 Breaks Ground

Vineyard Wind 1 broke ground in Massachusetts on Nov. 18. This commercial-scale offshore wind farm is considered the first of its kind in the United States, according to a report by Electrek,

The groundbreaking ceremony took place at Covell's Beach in Barnstable, Massachusetts, and was attended by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Charlie Baker, the state's governor. Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides and Representative Bill Keating have likewise attended the event.

"This project and others across the country will create robust and sustainable economies that lift up communities and support good-paying jobs, while also ensuring future generations have a livable planet," said Haaland about the wind farm.

Vineyard Wind 1

According to the report by Electrek, Vineyard Wind 1 will consist of a total of 62 wind turbines. The offshore wind farm is located about 35 miles from Massachusetts.

The wind farm will connect to the national grid located exactly where the groundbreaking ceremony was held. The first phase of the construction will focus on making sure this happens by laying two transmission cables.

Vineyard Wind 1 will "be built by union labor and will generate enough power for more than 400,000 homes," according to Electrek.

Other Examples of Offshore Wind Farms

While Vineyard Wind 1 may be the first of its kind in a commercial scale for the U.S., it is not the first time that an offshore wind farm has been constructed.

An offshore wind farm was inaugurated in Scandinavia in September of this year. It is called Kriegers Flak, and it is located in Denmark. His Royal Highness, The Crown Prince of Denmark, led the inauguration ceremony.

The wind farm has 72 wind turbines and can support the annual electricity consumption of 600,000 households, according to a separate report by Electrek.

South Korea also opened its own offshore wind farm the week prior to the inauguration of the Danish wind farm. The wind farm has been named MunmuBaram and is located near the city of Ulsan.

The 1.4-gigawatt offshore wind farm can power up to one million homes and provide jobs for 35,000 people.

