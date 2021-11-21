(Photo : JUSTIN SAGLIO/AFP via Getty Images)

After a series of rumors, former OG position 4 support player and two-time The International (TI) champion JerAx and Evil Geniuses confirmed the new roster--yes, Jerax, along with Nightfall, will be part of the new roster of EG.

Jesse "JerAx" Vainikka announced he was coming out of retirement in May. Now, both former OG player and EG confirmed his comeback to Dota 2 competitive gaming.

JerAx joins Evil Geniuses, completing the team's roster. He replaces Fly, who is now part of Talon Esports.

I couldn't think of anything better happening in my life right now, I'm very grateful for this opportunity. Thank you @EvilGeniuses , I'll do my best! — Jesse Vainikka (@iamJERAX) November 20, 2021

Prior to his retirement, he was part of OG. He is also going to be the team's position 5 support, which may come as a surprise to those who expected him to stick to position 4 support. His move to Evil Geniuses reunites him with former OG teammate, Crit-.

JerAx is a back-to-back The International Champion and is one of the best position 4 support players in competitive "Dota 2."

JerAx Joins Evil Geniuses

JerAx is back from retirement to play competitive "Dota " once more and has decided to join a new team.

According to a report by ClutchPoints, JerAx is now part of Evil Geniuses, completing the team's roster. He also moved to position 5 support as a member of the team. He previously played position 4 support and is actually one of the most famous players for that position.

Evil Geniuses' complete roster is as follows:

Artour "Arteezy" Babaev

Abed "Abed" Yusop

Egor "Nightfall" Grigorenko

Andreas "Crit-" Nielsen

Jesse "Jerax" Vainikka

JerAx's move to Evil Geniuses reunites him with team captain Crit- as both players used to be part of a different team, OG. JerAx replaces Fly, who is now part of Talon Esports.

Another new face in the team is Nightfall, who used to be a member of Virtus.pro. Nightfall replaced iceiceice, who joined Team Secret.

Related Article: OG Confirms Ana's Return, Another Big Event in 'Dota 2;' Here's What Happened to Him & Will JerAx Return?

Who is JerAx?

Prior to his retirement last year, JerAx was a member of OG, where he played position 5 support. The reason he gave for his retirement is a loss of the drive to compete and win in "Dota 2."

JerAx is a back-to-back The International champion. JerAx first announced his comeback in May, according to a previous Tech Times report, and there has been much speculation since about whether he will return to competitive "Dota 2" or not.

What is "Dota 2?"

For those unfamiliar with "Dota 2," it is a multiplayer online battle arena game that was released in 2013. Valve is the game's developer as well as the publisher. "Dota 2" is the sequel to "Defense of the Ancients," otherwise known as "DotA."

"Dota 2" is a popular esports game, and its annual tournament is known as The International. This year's The International took place from Oct. 7 to 17. Team Spirit and PSG.LGD made it to the final, with Team Spirit emerging as this year's winner.

Be updated!

Like Our Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/TechTimesNews/

Follow us on Twitter: TechTimes_Newshttps://twitter.com/TechTimes_News

Read Also: 'Dota 2' TI10 Fans Disappointed With Artificial Crowd Cheer Feature: Here's What They Suggest

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isabella James

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.