Xbox's 20th-anniversary celebration has been going on for a while. They've announced multiple collaborations, website redesigns, and others to commemorate the two-decade-old brand.

As part of their celebration, Xbox has been allegedly giving away anniversary bundles full of goodies to random fans, reports GameRant.

The anniversary bundle, which Microsoft calls a "keepsake kit," includes a special edition Series X/S controller designed after "Halo" (a game franchise synonymous with Xbox), a full year's subscription to Game Pass Ultimate, and a custom plaque which features the selected fan's gamertag.

A fan who goes by the name CredibleHulk4 posted some photos of the anniversary bundle they got to Twitter:

Microsoft also included a little note for any fan who decides to share photos of the bundle on social media, asking them to include the hashtags #giftfromxbox and #XboxFanFest.

Here is an excerpt of the message in the note, courtesy of IGN:

"As a think you for being a part of the 20 years of Xbox, we're gifting you this FanFast 20 Years of Xbox Keepsake Kit. This is a limited edition kit, created for randomly selected Xbox FanFest fans to commemorate our journey from past, present, and future as an Xbox community. We have included a "20 Years of Xbox" crystal. This is engraved with your gamertag. We extend our gratitude to you for being a part of the Xbox community, the reason for this journey."

Aside from Xbox's 20th anniversary, the note mentions that it is also the 20th birthday of the "Halo" franchise, which is likely why the bundled controller has a "Halo" themed design.

Xbox 20th Anniversary: A Month's Worth Of Celebrations

It's been quite an eventful month for Microsoft's preeminent gaming brand. And the random anniversary bundles they're giving out is only one of many festivities.

Recently, Microsoft announced a virtual museum commemorating the brand's two decades of existence. The Verge reports that the museum, which somehow looks like its own version of the metaverse, allows player avatars to roam around and take a look at major Xbox milestones--as well as several of the brand's biggest mistakes.

Among these "mistakes" include the infamous "Red Ring of Death" that plagued so many Xbox 360s during the seventh generation. This issue almost made Microsoft and Xbox go under, despite their very strong showing against the Sony PlayStation 3 early on in the 360's life cycle.

Aside from that, players can also access some sort of a "personal museum" where their stats would be displayed if they ever owned an Xbox console in the past.

In there, players will see personal milestones such as the date when they first signed into Xbox Live, or the very first game they've ever played on any console.

There's also major collaborations with Adidas for Xbox-themed sneakers, as well as the addition of 76 new games to the Backwards Compatibility program, which allows players to enjoy select older games on modern hardware.

