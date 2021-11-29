Xenobots are living robots that now can reproduce, a development where researchers have claimed to have done in recent studies of the organisms. The reproduction method of these xenobots are natural because they are organisms that are left to thrive on their own and not the traditional robot that people think about with metal or plastic body finishes.

The research entitled "Kinematic self-replication in reconfigurable organisms" has been published, narrating the fact that these so-called "xenobots" or living robots can reproduce. Yes, robots that can reproduce are a thing now, and these have been proven by the researchers behind them, focusing on creating a living robot out of organic origins.

The study focuses on the ability of these xenobots to repair cells, their elasticity, and plasticity that have a promising contribution to the quality of life soon. According to CNN, the living machines were cultured for their cell production rate, but leaving these robots together has turned into more wonders, like its ability to reproduce, a first of its kind.

What are Xenobots, Are They Man-Made Organisms?

Xenobots are stem cells that were taken from frog embryos and were given a chance to liberate themselves into doing or acting on their will, giving them a chance to learn and be more than what they initially were. These stem cells have formed into a so-called "Pac-Man" shaped organism, said the researchers, initially having the shape of spheres.

It is not man-made but came from frog embryos, which were put in special places so that it can culture and live on its own.

Science and the Wonders it Does for Human Race

The focus of science is not just looking into going out of this world and heading to nearby planets like Mars or going back to the Moon with NASA's Lunar escapade in 2024. Of course, researchers and scholars are still here to look into the many marvels of human life, focusing on its improvement and making it better, advancing on health, and preserving the planet.

In everything that a person does, there is always a hint of science on it, as it is the focus on life and everything that happens around them. The importance of innovating the different processes and helping them thrive has been the focus of humanity since its early days, having focused on the improvement of life and the environment.

The dawn of the modern generation has focused more on creating scientific discoveries, innovations, or creations that can improve life as we know it, something like the Xenobots that are considered to be robots. It may be confusing at first, especially if it is called a robot, but this organism is considered to be one, now having the ability to reproduce and grow its kind.

