Shutterfly, a pioneer and leading e-commerce retail and manufacturing platform for personalized products, announced a partnership with larger-than-life style icon and the ultimate symbol of self-expression, Iris Apfel, to create an exclusive NFT Holiday CryptoCard Collection for charity.

READ ALSO: Top NFT Games to Play that Cost Less Than $100 while 'Axie Infinity' Remains Expensive | 'Splinterlands,' 'Gods Unchained,' and More!

Underpinned by Shutterfly's focus on unleashing the creator in everyone, the collection features rare and never-before-seen moments from Iris' life. With three pieces in the collection, each individual NFT is designed to unveil one holiday moment from Iris' life. The photos are wrapped in a unique holiday card design inspired by Shutterfly's 2021 holiday collection. The NFT's feature vibrant colors and textures and iconic eyewear as a nod to Iris' personality.

"At Shutterfly, we deeply value creativity and self-expression, so we work hard to give people the tools to make things with meaning," said Jim Hilt, President of Shutterfly. "It's extremely rewarding for us to partner with a creative icon like Iris for this NFT Holiday CryptoCard Collection because the proceeds from this auction support an incredible organization, Boy & Girls Clubs of America. We believe that creative NFTs can provide an innovative way to celebrate cherished memories, and this is just the beginning of how we can help people create things that reflect who they uniquely are."

"I am thrilled to partner with Shutterfly to create a one-of-a-kind NFT collection that unveils moments in my life that I hold near and dear to my heart," said fashion icon Iris Apfel. "Having the opportunity to share cherished moments from my life and have them be auctioned off for a great cause is so rewarding - especially during such a joyous and generous time of year."

Marking the first NFT for both Shutterfly and Apfel, the limited-edition collection will be auctioned off beginning on Giving Tuesday, November 30th through Tuesday, December 7 on www.ShutterflyHolidayNFT.com. One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America, a youth development non-profit and committed youth empowerment leader, on their commitment to empowering kids and encouraging teens to reach their full potential. Shutterfly will also make a $25,000 donation to Boys & Girls Clubs.

"Thanks to partners like Shutterfly turning creative ideas into innovative concepts to donate proceeds to Boys & Girls Club of America, we have been able to continue our work of empowering the youth across the nation," ​​said Chad Royal-Pascoe, Acting Senior Vice President, Resource Development, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "It is truly inspiring to team up with like-minded brands to support the values and missions that Boys & Girls Clubs of America live by, especially during the holiday season, and the funds raised from this partnership will go directly towards families and youth impacted by COVID-19."

For more information and to bid on Shutterfly's Holiday CryptoCards via CryptoCurrency or US dollars, please visit www.ShutterflyHolidayNFT.com or Shutterfly.com.

RELATED ARTICLE: 'The Wild Ape Gang' NFT Collection Launches on Nov. 29

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.