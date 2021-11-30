The release of "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition's" physical version has been delayed.

Due to the changes, the physical version of the game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X is now scheduled for release on Dec. 17. The Nintendo Switch version has been delayed to early 2022.

The delay in the release of the physical version of the game is the latest hiccup since the trilogy's problem-ridden digital release, which took place on Nov. 11. Unsatisfied gamers have since demanded refunds after complaining about the game's numerous technical problems.

Rockstar Games has since issued an apology for all the technical issues and rolled out an update that fixes many of the bugs players have encountered.

The Rocky Digital Launch

"Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition" was digitally released last month and to say that everything started off as rocky is an understatement.

The release of the "Grand Theft Auto" trilogy was marred by various technical problems, according to a previous Tech Times report. These include frame rate hitches and various glitches.

Players have also complained about awkward-looking non-playable characters (NPCs). To make things worse, the PC version of the game was initially unplayable for a few days.

According to a report by Polygon, Rockstar Games has already apologized for the problem-ridden digital launch. The video game developer has also rolled out an update that fixes many of the bugs that players have encountered while playing.

Among the bugs that have been fixed include store signage misspellings, indoor and underwater rain, and issues with texture.

Stability improvements have generally been made to all the games in the trilogy. Each game also received fixes for technical issues that are unique to a particular game. An example of this is Cesar's "hot dog fingers" that players encountered while playing "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas."

'Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition'

"Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition" was released digitally on Nov. 11 as the remastered compilation of three of the most popular "GTA" games. These three games are "Grand Theft Auto III," "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City," and "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas."

The trilogy is meant to be playable on Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Android, and iOS.

