"Battlefield 2042" is having a bad time lately, but maybe this is where things start to turn around.

For the game's first truly big update, Update 3, EA and DICE are looking to fix tons of bugs, implement much-needed balance changes, and generally improve its overall stability, reports GameRant.

Here is the Twitter announcement for Update 3, where there's also a link to the patch notes for those who might want to check it out:

Tomorrow Update #3 for #Battlefield2042 goes live across all platforms at 08:00 UTC ✅



It's our biggest update yet, with plenty of fixes, improvements and QoL enhancements 🛠️



No downtime is expected. We'll keep you updated during rollout💪



Update Notes: https://t.co/3d7zHSy40w pic.twitter.com/2tEY4Wypgc — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) December 1, 2021

Among the biggest fixes with Update 3 is improved matchmaking, which affects overall matchmaking reliability and reduces failure instances.

This is one of the biggest complaints players have with "Battlefield 2042," who say that the game's matchmaking system regularly times out or fails with the code Error 3900I, reports XboxPlayGames.

The game is also full of graphical glitches coinciding with joining mid-match, as well as bad frame rates and stuttering (though the last two mentioned problems weren't exactly addressed). Furthermore, Update 3 also aims to fix graphical issues like flickering.

With Update 3, EA and DICE expect "no downtime," meaning that folks who still want to keep playing won't have to wait for the servers to get back up.

Balance, previously mentioned as a key update, is also getting a major overhaul, with capture times being "tuned." For one, player spawns are getting adjusted so people won't be getting thrown into dangerous situations immediately after respawning.

Lastly, the update also aims to make "over 150" map improvements which EA and DICE curiously didn't mention in the patch notes, reports PCGamer. There's also a few improvements to the UI involving attachment and loadout customizations.

How Has 'Battlefield 2042' Fared So Far?

To say that EA and DICE's newest big-name shooter has had a troubled launch is a massive understatement.

Despite getting relatively good reviews from critics, a lot of players weren't happy with how the game turned out. They were so incensed, in fact, that they bombed the game's Steam page with a barrage of overwhelmingly negative reviews recently.

This basically turned "Battlefield 2042" into a pariah on the digital distribution platform, where it is now one of the worst-reviewed games on Steam ever. As of this writing, the game's user review score sits at "Mostly Negative", based on over 62,000 reviews.

However, EA and DICE have been hard at work trying to fix the game and get it up to the promised standard. Update #1 (version 0.2.1) was released back in early November as the Day One patch, which did fix several bugs but wasn't considered enough by review sites such as Polygon.

Update #2 was released around a week before this writing and aimed to fix more. One of the biggest fixes the patch brought involved the previously overpowered hovercrafts, reports RockPaperShotgun.

It is these hovercrafts that were the source of numerous memes and funny viral videos chronicling the first few buggy days of "Battlefield 2042" on the market.

