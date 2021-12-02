Microsoft Office has a new UI that improves the look of the popular working and productivity suite by Microsoft, with integration to its new operating system that has debuted earlier this year. The new update comes close to its focus on Windows 11, the latest OS of Microsoft which has brought a lot of changes to the platform.

Microsoft Office New UI Shows Same Programs With Better Integration

The Microsoft Office has a new UI that launched earlier today, and it focuses on a simplified version of its previous user interface that is to be used mostly by those that utilize the suite. It would focus on a version that somehow captures the minimalist look, an aesthetic that Windows 11 has brought to the platform since it was released last October.

According to The Verge, the new Office UI focuses on a slightly rounded page, focusing on its different buttons that match the Windows 11, a dark or light theme that matches the system, and more. However, the overall focus of Microsoft Office's new UI is to integrate itself with Windows 11, the latest focus and feature product of the software company.

Read Also: Microsoft to Submit Harassment Cases in its Annual Report After Shareholder Vote

New Office UI? Not a New Release by Microsoft?

The latest release of Microsoft was to update the UI of the Microsoft Office, and not necessarily a new version of the popular productivity suite, per se.

It is known that Microsoft Office has released almost a yearly update for its suite, having new programs and products to offer those that buy its new apps for the computer. It seems that Microsoft is focusing on its integration to the Windows 11 more.

Microsoft's Windows 11 Integration

Microsoft's Windows 11 has begun its transition in the latter half of the year despite its initial announcement last June, where it has been leaked before its announcement as speculations grew wild. The arrival of the new operating system has brought a lot of changes to the landscape of the Windows OS, particularly with the Edge browser being the preferred browser by the system.

Nevertheless, Microsoft's update to Windows 11 is not all bad because it has offered its services to users for a free upgrade, provided that they came from the latest Windows 10 and their device is capable of its system requirements. Moreover, it also offers a Windows 11 SE for schools and students, focusing on a lighter version compared to its standard release.

Windows 11 has greatly changed the Microsoft OS landscape, bringing its fresh look that somehow resembles that of the macOS and Chrome OS that has all of its menu bar tabs in the middle. The change to Windows 11 has also signified that it is also transitioning its apps and services to the new OS, with the Office suite having a change more suited for the new platform.

Related Article: Microsoft Tests Windows 11's Start Menu Much-Needed Improvements

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.