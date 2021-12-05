NASA and China are currently competing with one another when it comes to space missions. The orbit of Earth is currently seeing more rockets as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the Chinese government, and other state-backed agencies and independent space companies made their own launches.

Most of their spacecraft models are usually integrated with the technologies that are commonly used to explore outer space. However, some experts claimed that NASA and China could take their competition with one another to the next level.

Recently, TechTimes reported that China's space program is developing a nuclear reactor, which is expected to be launched to Mars. Now, The Hill reported that the Asian country has already completed this atomic-based tech.

NASA Vs. China: Nuclear Space Race to Happen

NASA and China both know that nuclear power is quite essential since it can provide energy for many space activities compared to other power sources.

If they want to send more astronauts and equipment, they need to have more power. This is what atomic energy can provide. For example, a nuclear thermal spacecraft could send humans, as well as their tools and supplies, to Mars faster and more efficiently compared to the traditional rockets.

Once nuclear-based spacecraft models are used, humans no longer need to spend a long period in the radiation-drenched outer space just to visit other planets.

The efficiency of nuclear power is already experienced in other technological activities, such as the new Bill Gates-backed nuclear power plant, which is expected to be completed by 2028. You can visit this link to see more details.

China's Nuclear Space Tech More Efficient Than NASA's?

The Independent UK recently reported that the new nuclear reactor of China is more efficient compared to what NASA is working on.

Experts concluded that the Asian country's atomic-based space innovation has 100 times more power.

"Nuclear power is the most hopeful solution. Other nations have launched some ambitious plans. China cannot afford the cost of losing this race," said one of the scientists familiar with China's project.

In other news, NASA decided to support the new replacement of the International Space Station, which is Blue Origin's Orbit Reef Space Station.

For more news updates about NASA, China, and other companies included in the space race, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

