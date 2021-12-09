Blue Origin's next New Shepard crewed flight is scheduled for launch on Dec. 11. This is the company's third crewed flight and follows the October flight that saw "Star Trek" actor William Shatner fly to space.

The Dec. 11 flight will have six passengers, including a "Good Morning America" host and the daughter of American astronaut Alan Shepard. Blue Origin's New Shepard is named after him.

There will be a live broadcast of the launch on Blue Origin's official website. Updates will also be made available on the space company's Twitter account.

Blue Origin's Next New Shepard Flight

Blue Origin's third New Shepard crewed flight is scheduled to launch from the space company's Launch Site One in Texas on Dec. 11. According to a report by Space, launch time is scheduled at 8:45 a.m. local time or 9:45 a.m. EDT.

The third crewed flight, which is otherwise known as the NS-19 mission, will take its passengers above the 62-mile Kármán line, which is considered the boundary between Earth and space.

According to Space, Blue Origin flights typically last for 11 minutes. No pilot is included in the flight as the spacecraft has an automated system.

The first crewed flight of Blue Origin took place in July and counted its founder, Jeff Bezos, as one of the passengers. The second flight, which happened in October, included "Star Trek" legend William Shatner as one of its passengers.

NS-19 Mission's Passengers

We’re thrilled to welcome Laura Shepard Churchley, @MichaelStrahan, @Dylan, Evan Dick, Lane Bess and Cameron Bess on #NewShepard’s 19th mission to space on December 9. ✨🚀 https://t.co/LyNwd0nYva pic.twitter.com/mjt58oEZBx — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) November 23, 2021

The NS-19 mission will have a total of six passengers. According to the report by Space, they are:

Michael Strahan - Strahan is the co-anchor of ABC's "Good Morning America" and is a retired NFL player. Per Space, he is set to become the tallest person in history to fly to space. He is six feet, five inches tall.

Laura Shepard Churchley - She is the daughter of American astronaut Alan Shepard, who the New Shepard is named after. She is the chair of the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation Board of Trustees at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Dylan Taylor - The 51-year-old is the chairman and CEO of the space exploration firm Voyager Space.

Evan Dick - He is an engineer, investor, and a volunteer pilot for Starfighters Aerospace.

Lane Bess - He is the founder of Bess Ventures and Advisory as well as Zscaler and Palo Alto Networks.

Cameron Bess - The child of Lane Bess. A Twitch streamer who uses the alias MeepsKitten, Cameron identifies as pansexual who is "proud to represent marginalized communities," according to the Space report.

How to Watch the Blue Origin Launch

Per the Space report, the broadcast of the launch on Saturday will begin at approximately 8:15 a.m. EDT on the Blue Origin website. If previous crewed flights are any indication, a live broadcast with the astronauts can be expected to take place.

Mission updates will also be posted on the Twitter account of Blue Origin.

