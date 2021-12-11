'Axie Infinity' Co-Founder Jihoz Tweets that 'LOL' is 25% More Popular Than 'Dota' | What Could it Mean?

(Photo : Sky Mavis) 'Axie Infinity'

"Axie Infinity" players prepare for the upcoming development update that is expected to land in the remaining days of 2021. Usually, the gamers wait for every announcement from Jihoz, the co-founder of this NFT game.

Recently, Jihoz tweeted that Riot's "League of Legends" has three letters that is why it is 25% more popular than "Defense of the Ancients" or DOTA. This very instance created confusion among fans about the pioneer's motives.

What could be the meaning behind this cryptic post from the "Axie" boss?

Jihoz's Tweet Sparks Curiosity Among "Axie" Fans

On Friday, Dec. 10, Jihoz posted a mysterious tweet about "LoL." He said that this MOBA game is 25% more popular than Valve's multiplayer title. After tweeting this on his official Twitter account, many people immediately came to the section to leave their comments.

LOL is 3 letters. That’s why it’s 25% more popular than DOTA — The Jiho🦇🔊 (@Jihoz_Axie) December 10, 2021

According to one user, Jihoz's tweet could be related to the rise of SLP in the upcoming days. Another person replied that a "League of Legends" party is expected to come sooner than later.

Amid the hype surrounding the blockchain games, a Twitter citizen answered that the "Axie Infinity" co-founder connected "LoL" to RON, which also has three letters. Most likely, the commenter expects that the price of RON, AXS, and SLP will increase in the next few days.

However, the "Dota" fanboys seemed to have a different opinion about his post. One user wrote that it is more enjoyable to play than "LoL." Still, another one responded that "Axie" is more popular than it.

While "League of Legends" and "Dota" fandoms are arguing about Jihoz's post, someone speculated that "Axie" could potentially merge with Riot. If this happens, we could see some "Arcane" elements arriving in the NFT adventure game.

In connection to Riot, one person said that it could be related to the upcoming Riot project called "Project L." As such, this game could adopt NFT features that MOBA players could look forward to.

While many insisted that the next Sky Mavis game could align with MOBA, someone suggested some features for the SLP burning and value-adding on 100% genes. The user listed the following.

Axie evolution or fusion for the update

Evolved Axie will expire after one year.

Fusion will require 100%-gene Axies

'Axie' Development Update For December

On the official page of "Axie Infinity," the company sees that three million community members are continuously patronizing their products. With that, Sky Mavis said that it would invest in bringing more improvements to the game.

To add, the website also discussed "Axie Infinity: Origin," wherein users could engage in non-blockchain starter "Axies" and power-ups to boost their abilities. The team reportedly adds some special effects to the "Axie" battles.

The rapid evolution of Battles, Land, and Origin is also included in the main key points of the development update.

Axie SLP Value

At the time of writing, Tech Times spotted via Coingecko that the Smooth Love Potion (SLP) value currently sits at $0.03737762, which accounts for a 4.2% drop over the past 24 hours.

While the price of SLP continues to go low this week, we recommend the investors to HODL their investments. This is to assure that you will reap more gains when SLP returns to its stable value.

For more "Axie Infinity" articles, you can check our top 10 NFT games for iOS. Also, beware of the fake Ronin mobile wallet on the platform that could steal your SLP and AXS in an instant.

