(Photo : Sean Gallup/Getty Images) GRUENHEIDE, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 06: In this aerial view from a drone, the future assembly line hall stands among other future factory buildings at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin on September 06, 2020 near Gruenheide, Germany. Tesla is planning to begin electric car production at the site by the summer of 2021 with 12,000 employees and an output of at least 100,000 cars annually.

Tesla Gigafactory Texas will have a "Grand Opening Party" for when it finishes construction and completes everything on its list, says Elon Musk, and it will take place in 2022. The building would be the following site of Tesla vehicle production in the company's new headquarters, focusing on the many electric vehicles it will bring to the public for sale.

Tesla Gigafactory Texas 'Grand Opening Party' in 2022 Says Elon Musk

Things are shaping up for Tesla Giga Texas as it finishes its production, where its walls show the progress. The location is the first United States plant built from the ground up by the company. Other sites came to Tesla's acquisitions as a factory already bought off from other companies or assumed then and there.

Musk noticed the tweet and revealed that in 2022, the Tesla Giga Texas would soon finish its construction and will soon open. Next is that he opens up the topic of a "Grand Opening Party" that would celebrate the completion and launch of the factory.

The Gigafactory Texas took only a short time to finish its construction, something which Tesla is popular with, as it is efficient in its production.

Tesla will hold a Giga Texas grand opening party with factory tours for the community in early 2022 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2021

Will Tesla Giga Texas' Party Be Open to Public?

Musk has not mentioned if the party would be open to the public once it opens, but it seems that it would be held on-site with the famous CEO and billionaire making an appearance. In Tesla Giga Berlin's first factory tour, it opened its doors to several members of the public to see the interior.

Tesla Giga Texas remains unsure if it will be open to large fans and enthusiasts in 2022 when it launches.

Tesla's Gigafactory Locations

Different Tesla Gigafactory locations internationally have various production focuses unique to others and for regions. One known production for Giga Shanghai is colorful EVs available from the factory, not seen from other locations or areas of Tesla's production. It focuses on five to seven colors only.

However, the ground-up-built Gigafactory does not confirm a fourth location of the plant for the clean energy company, as Elon Musk revealed that there are no decisions yet. The place speculated initially for Giga Russia to come, but Musk denied this information when it was first announced via Twitter.

Currently, Tesla Fremont is not a Gigafactory, leaving Tesla Giga Shanghai in China, Tesla Giga Berlin in Germany, and Tesla Giga Texas in the U.S. to be the only locations. The party will commemorate the Tesla Gigafactory as it opens up more vehicles and innovations to the public and new jobs and opportunities within the plant's walls.

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

