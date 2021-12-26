Apples' 2021 iPad has reached its lowest price on Amazon once again, just in time for the post-holiday season and the year-end shopping spree.

As per the news story by Apple Insider, the online shopping platform Amazon is offering tons of after-Christmas sale deals, including some of the sought-after products of the Cupertino giant.

The year-end sale includes the Apple iPad, AirPods 3, MacBook Pros, and even Apple Watch products.

Apple 2021 iPad Price Cut Amazon

Although it is not the first time that the Apple 2021 iPad is getting its biggest price cut on Amazon, the year-end sale is giving its customers a second chance to cop it with the most significant price reduction offer.

According to the report by Engadget, the 2021 iPad, or the 9th generation iteration of the Apple tablet, now carries a starting price of $299 on Amazon, making the price cut a massive $30 off.

However, it is to note that $299 will only get you the base model of the 2021 iPad, wherein the storage of the device is only at entry-level 64 GB, which may not be enough for most power users.

If ever you are looking to increase the available storage, the 256GB model of the 2021 iPad is also on sale on Amazon to the tune of $449.

However, Engadget noted that both iPad storage options only sport a single color in stock, Space Gray. On top of that, the price cut also has another compromise, the Apple tablet will only be delivered after three weeks of waiting.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro Price Cut

What's more, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 chipset is also subject to a massive sale price on Amazon with a hefty $150 price cut, at least for the silver color option.

Apple Insider noted in the same report that the $1,149 MacBook Pro on Amazon is the cheapest for its price.

Apple Watch Sale Price: $239

For those who are looking to spare a smaller amount of money during the year-end sale, this Apple Watch is for you.

The Apple Watch SE featuring an aluminum case with a space gray finish, along with a Midnight Sport Band, is now at a 14% discount on Amazon, carrying a discount price of $239.99.

