The hit Korean action and drama series that made its way to Netflix, "Squid Game," is getting a second season and a third one. The contract with Netflix of the show creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, extends to three seasons of the popular thriller series in the platform, being on-board with the story's upcoming plot.

According to the Korea Times, Hwang told the media that his popular Netflix show would have a total of three seasons on its contract with Netflix, and these two will come soon for the public. The creation of the first season took the creator a total of ten years to conceptualize, but it will not take that long for the following content to come.

People speculated that there would be a second season to the show, especially with a cliffhanger scene right at the end of the last episode of Season 1. However, it will focus more on another one from Netflix, with no specific time frame from the showrunners.

Netflix's 'Squid Game': What to Expect in Season 2 and 3?

Season 1's ending focused on Seung Gi-hun's story, where he changed his hair to red after his battle with depression, as well as turning back to Korea and foregoing to chance to see his daughter. In Season 2, the protagonist will try and take down the company behind the deathmatches, and the showrunner called the "Front Man."

Season 3 is still a mystery for now, as it can either go in the direction of a prequel or sequel to the first "Squid Game."

Netflix's 'Squid Game' and its 2021 Popularity

The popular Korean drama series from Netflix was a massive hit of 2021, and it took over the streaming platform in a different wave compared to other shows from the company. Everything " Squid Game " is famous, from the viral TikTok Dalgona candy recipes to the new Halloween 2021 costume trend with the red overalls or green tracksuit.

The original series and its first season became a famous show so much that it beat the all-time record of Netflix for views and streaming compared to its other titles. The event is one of the firsts as it is an international title, particularly one from South Korea, whose script was rejected in its initial pitch to other studios or production houses.

Netflix has a lot of plans for the famous "Squid Game" series, and it does not end on the show only, now confirmed for two more seasons.

The famous streaming company also aims to develop a game behind it, especially as they have exclusive publishing rights to everything about the Korean drama and thriller series.

