EyeLights & AGC have teamed-up to bring industrialized AR capabilities to series vehicles for safer and better in-car experience.

The combined windshield and display technologies have several benefits. Among these benefits are the largest virtual screen size (550 inches) and projection distance displayed 50 meters away from the driver.

AGC Automotive technology transforms the windshield into a virtual screen, making the information visible even while wearing any sunglasses! The virtual screen is powered by EyeLights Operating System for an augmented drive through the use of computer vision and AI capabilities.

Conventional displays are distractive. AR windshield increases active safety by displaying information where it should be.

With all the information in the field of view, this technology keeps you focused on the road.

"We are convinced the windshield will be the next Human Machine Interface and, in the future, screens will totally disappear from the dashboard," says Eyelights CEO Romain Duflot.

He adds that the Windshield interface is transparent, wider and safer. Because of this, it is able to "unleash the full Augmented Reality potential into cars."

"Many players try hard to bring complex new HUD technologies to the windscreen. However, these players often overlook the numerous stringent optical constraints of the windshield," says Patrick Ayoub, Head of Automotive Sensors and Vision at AGC R&D.

Ayoub says that both AGC and EyeLights share the same vision, which is to bring "a pragmatic disruption to life." He adds that both companies are ready to mass produce and improve the driving experience for everyone.

