Tesla Model 3 as a Crypto Mining Machine? But, This Can Void Your Car Warranty

Tesla Model 3 is still one of the most popular EV models of Elon Musk's giant automaker. It allows you to have the best driving experience without worrying about your carbon footprint.

Aside from eco-friendly driving, car owners can also entertain themselves or find their exact destination. Now, some Tesla consumers found another way to use Tesla Model 3.

This is quite different from your usual activities since this new trick will allow you to acquire cryptocurrencies. Siraj Raval, a 2018 Tesla Model 3 owner from San Franciso, explained how you could use your EV to mine Ethereum and Polygon.

Before you follow his guide, you need to remember that there's a risk involved in this new EV hack.

Tesla Model 3 Crypto Mining Trick

According to CNBC's latest report, Raval uses various gadgets to minecryptocurrencies. These include Apple Mac Mini M1. Aside from this, he also uses his Tesla Model 3 to acquire these digital tokens.

He explained that he connected some GPUs to the EV's front trunk. This allowed him to run the interconnected graphics processing units using Tesla Model 3's internal battery.

Another technique he uses is bypassing Tesla's native CPU. To do this, he uses JavaScript to tweak the central processing units of his electric car.

"It's much faster, and it's much more energy-efficient," said Siraj.

However, the car owner also warned that bypassing Tesla's native system will void the car warranty you have with the giant EV maker.

Why Tesla Model 3 is an Efficient Crypto Mining Machine

Info Insights explained that crypto mining uses a lot of power. So, the technique of Siraj is clearly effective since he is using his EV's battery.

On the other hand, this blockchain activity also involves powerful computers and cryptographic processes. Since Tesla's CPU is somehow more advanced than central processor models, you can easily mine digital tokens.

