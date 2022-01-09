A new Xiaomi patent leaked an all-screen fingerprint sensor. Today, this new smartphone display tech is quite different from the current fingerprint scanners.

Right now, Google Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S21 Series, OnePlus 9, Vivo models, and other smartphones have fingerprint scanners that require a specific touching point.

For example, Oppo models usually have an integrated biometric sensor at the back. Meanwhile, other models have this tech integrated into their displays. But, it will only work at a specific location of the screen.

Now, this limit might soon change once Xiaomi releases its all-screen biometric scanner. To give you more ideas, here's how the new smartphone display tech works.

Xiaomi's All-Screen Fingerprint Sensor

According to GizChina's latest report, the new all-screen fingerprint sensor of Xiaomi will work anywhere on the smartphone's display.

This simply means that users are no longer required to hold or touch a specific location. The Chinese smartphone maker's new security tech will use infrared LED light transmitters, which will be integrated under the capacitive touch-screen layer of your device.

The infrared LED light transmitters will also be placed above the AMOLED display used by the smartphone. When it comes to the actual unlocking and locking activity, the all-screen fingerprint sensor can detect the user's fingerprint from other people's, thanks to the data saved by the screen.

Not the First All-Screen Fingerprint Sensor

Gizmo China reported that the newly leaked Xiaomi all-screen fingerprint sensor is not the first of its kind. Recently, another Chinese gadget creator, Huawei, released a similar patent back in August 2020.

The security display feature will be released in the United States, India, Korea, Japan, Europe, and China based on the company's document. But, this tech is still currently unavailable.

In other news, Chine is the first lucky country to have the OnePlus 10. Meanwhile, the upcoming iPhone SE 2022 is expected to offer a 5G connectivity feature.

For more news updates, fingerprint sensors, and other smartphone technologies, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

