Google has added a new feature to its Wear OS 3 smartwatch, and this time, it is exclusive for an often neglected demographic.

Wear OS New Feature

The Wear OS 3, which is the latest version of the Wear OS, will now allow users to rotate the watch screen by 180 degrees. This means that the smartwatch can be worn upside down, according to Android Authority.

Google said that their development team had implemented the feature that the users have requested for a while now, and the feature will now be a part of Google's future devices.

However, the feature will be available to Wear OS 3 and future models only, according to Gizmodo. Those who are using the older Wear OS smartwatch models will have to upgrade their device.

Why the Option is Important

The feature is great for left-handed users. Several left-handed users have to wear their smartwatch on their right hand. However, that would mean that the buttons face their body instead of their wrist.

Turning the watch upside down while wearing it on their right-hand means that the buttons are in a better and more comfortable position.

The sudden addition of this feature is Google's effort to attract more people into buying the device.

Unfortunately, the Wear OS 3 has hit the Apple smartwatch's marks despite more people owning phones compatible with the Wear OS 3.

The company saw some hope for the device, with Google announcing that it had teamed up with Samsung to overhaul the operating system of the Wear OS 3. However, it did not garner much attention at the CES 2022 event.

CES is the main event in the first quarter of the year where smartwatches have been unveiled, yet this year, there were very few, and the interest from the public was not as enthusiastic they wanted.

Wear OS 3 May Take Off

While it is worrying that there were not that many smartwatches introduced at this year's CES event, that does not mean that there is no hope for the Wear OS 3 to hit it big in the future. It can still be showcased at CES 2023.

Outside of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 range, there are not a lot of devices compatible with Wear OS 3 yet, according to Tech Radar.

Some brands may even wait longer as they may want to see first how popular Wear OS 3 smartwatches will be before they commit to making their devices compatible.

The Wear OS 3 could be a big deal, especially now that it has a feature that will cater to the needs of a whole new demographic.

This new feature for left-handed users could even prompt them to upgrade their device just for convenience. Google has committed to including the feature in future devices that will surely entice users to support the company.

Aside from the rotating feature, Wear OS 3 also now has the YouTube Music app.

