Xbox One console has finally been discontinued by Microsoft. The giant tech manufacturer announced this decision to focus on the latest Xbox Series X and Series S models.

The software provided already announced back in July 2020 that it no longer produced Xbox One X and Xbox One S Digital Edition. But, it seems like these two models are not the only ones being discontinued.

New reports confirmed that Microsoft had already permanently halted the production of the Xbox One S base model. This means that the whole lineup of Xbox One will no longer be manufactured.

"To focus on the production of Xbox Series X/S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020," said Cindy Walker, Xbox's Senior Director of Console Product Marketing, via Engadget.

Xbox One Consoles Now Discontinued, But Why?

According to The Verge's latest report, Microsoft decided to permanently stop the production of Xbox One consoles since it sees stability in Xbox Series X/S units.

Xbox Head Phil Spencer said that the giant tech creator was able to surpass its recent sale record since more Series X and Series S units were successfully shipped to consumers across the globe.

Right now, the shipment record for these two advanced Xbox consoles reached more than 12 million units. Because of this, Spencer claimed that the company is currently meeting the rising demand for Xbox Series X/S.

Can You Still Buy Xbox One Consoles?

Right now, you will definitely have a hard time finding a brand new Xbox One console model since retailers have already run out of stock.

The best thing you can do is purchase used ones in popular online stores. You can rely on eBay, Amazon, and other well-known names.

However, you can also visit Glyde, JJGames, eStarland, Goodwill, and other popular alternative online stores for used consoles and other items.

In other news, Amazon, Microsoft Store, and other retailers recently conducted some Xbox Series X restocks. Meanwhile, Microsoft rejected the "GTA 3" pitch on Xbox.

For more news updates about Xbox and other products of Microsoft, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

