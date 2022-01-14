Apple rumors to release another updated iPad Pro for 2022, and this time, it will bring a wireless charging feature for the massive smart tablet right at the Apple logo found in the back. The new Apple logo will feature a glass finish for the charging capabilities and add a new cosmetic finish. Speculations remain if the device will still feature the Silicon chip.

iPad Pro 2022: Apple Logo Glass Finish for Wireless Charging

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the iPad Pro 2022 will have a wireless charging feature to update the smart tablet for this year's release. The speculation of Gurman will bring almost a massive redesign to the iPad Pro as it sports an aluminum finish on the device, much like its previous releases since it first came out.

However, that is about to change.

Nevertheless, Gurman's suggestion is an entire body swap to a glass finish like the iPhones, but 9 to 5 Mac begs to differ with its report about its Apple logo to be the only glass in its back. The new glass Apple logo will receive the wireless charging feature, and it is fitting for the device's integrity to avoid breakage and the occasional cracks.

Being such a large device, the iPad Pro is prone to cracks and accidents that ruin the glass finish.

iPad Pro 2022: Still to Feature Apple Silicon Chip?

Both leakers did not mention the Silicon chip that the iPad Pro 2022 will bring to its users. However, this means that Apple may be using the same chip for the next release of the tablets.

The iPad Pro 2021's M1 received massive praises for its performance and capabilities, which may be the reason for Apple to retain it on the device. Nevertheless, the M1 and iPad Pro complement each other, especially with the sales they drove for Apple.

iPad Pro and its Previous Launches

The new iPad Pro released in 2021 had a lot of upgrades on its features that made it one of the most powerful smart tablets in the world. The best feature that Apple brought to the device would be the M1 Silicon chip that is also known to power its latest lineup of computers, the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac 2021.

However, it remains unknown if Apple would bring the latest M1 Max version of the ARM-based chip to the iPad Pro's 2022 lineup, especially as it does not need that much power as it remains a tablet. The 2021 version of the iPad Pro was the first to get a computer processor, as previous models featured the A-series chip, also known to be System-on-Chips (SoC).

The iPad Pro became a staple in Apple's lineup, having upgrades for the tablet yearly. It only does to its iPhone releases and the occasional new laptops. Nevertheless, it seems that Apple's flagship iPad is one of its focuses, mainly as the device features an all-in-one function fit for home and business use.

Written by Isaiah Richard

