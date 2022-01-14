iPhone SE 3 2022 renders have surfaced online, which showcases an iPhone XR-like look instead of its predecessor's similar design to the iPhone 8 with all the massive bezels on the sides.

iPhone SE 3 2022 Renders

As per the news story by Digital Trends, the new renders of the budget smartphone of Apple, which is currently referred to as either the iPhone SE 3 or the iPhone SE 2022, was released by leaker David Kowalski.

The new renders of the upcoming entry-level iPhone suggest that it is carrying a similar design from the iPhone XR, which debuted way back on Sept. 12, 2018.

Thus, the new renders of the iPhone SE further suggest that the 2018 released smartphone is getting a revival this year.

However, it is worth noting that the SE 3 render only gets the XR design with a notch on its front. On the other hand, the rest of its body carries a look that is still akin to an older Apple mobile device, the iPhone 8.

It appears that the Touch ID feature is bidding the low-cost phone farewell with the massive bezels out of the way. As such, the additional notch on the iPhone SE renders only suggests that the entry-level device is getting Face ID as its replacement.

Digital Trends further said in the same report that the render leaks of the iPhone SE look more like an iPhone 13 mini.

It is worth pointing out that the leak did not include any specifications for its size. However, with its body seemingly borrowed from the iPhone 8, it sure looks smaller than the flagship releases today.

iPhone SE 3: What We Know

Although the latest iPhone SE renders suggest that its design is a hybrid of the two older Apple smartphones, the XR and 8, reputable Cupertino giant analysts beg to differ.

According to the report by PCMag, both reputable Apple analysts Ross Young and Ming-Chi Kuo are saying that the next iPhone SE will still sport a similar design to the iPhone 8.

It is contrary to earlier reports that the entry-level iPhone is borrowing the iPhone 11 look for its 2022 release. On the other hand, the two reputable sources are saying that these are mere rumors as of now.

Meanwhile, Young further added in a previous tweet that the punch hole and bigger design are coming to the low-cost iPhone in 2023.

Elsewhere, the iPhone SE 2022 is reportedly adding 5G connectivity, which more budget Android devices are rapidly adopting.

