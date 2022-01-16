"WWE 2K22" rumors and leaks are now massive, saying Rey Mysterio is the next cover of the game and igniting hope for a release despite its massively controversial production. The future Hall of Famer and champion of the said "Golden Years" of WWE is back, and he brings the face to the next cover of the game since its last release in 2020.

WWE 2K22 is Coming, and Rey Mysterio will be on the Cover, says Leak

According to Nils Ahrensmeier from Technik News, Rey Mysterio will be the new face and cover of the latest "WWE 2K22" game coming from 2K Sports and the WWE. Mysterio is one of the most iconic characters and wrestlers of the league, one of the most skilled and celebrated fighters in its history.

The WWE 2K website already confirms that a game is coming this year, and its website said that it is a game that would answer the one-year skip it did with 2K21. However, what is not sure here is the cover for the game, which only came from speculations and rumors.

The game's teaser release features Mysterio as one of the first characters shown in the game, signifying that he will be the featured character on the cover.

Exclusive first look at the #W2K22 Cover, pre-order soon pic.twitter.com/d7BhmgbrKk — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) January 16, 2022

WWE 2K22 is Succeeding WWE 2K20 as it skipped 2K21

"WWE 2K22" will be a massive release for WWE and 2K Sports, especially as it skipped a year with the non-existent "WWE 2K21." The speculations behind that remain as a conflict between the two companies in featuring a game that licenses its character and brand to the production company.

Nevertheless, "WWE 2K22" is coming, and it will bring improved gameplay from the two-year-old game it will succeed.

"WWE 2K22's" release will be on March 8.

WWE2K22: WWE and 2K Sports Conflict Now Done?

An alleged "WWE 2K22" game is a massive indication that there have been some form of resolution between the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and the game publisher and developer 2K Sports. This follows the last game of "WWE 2K20" to be the latest release of the popular wrestling federation in the country.

It remains unknown where the conflict of WWE and 2K Sports started, but the demand of fans for the release of a new game ultimately helped to push this new game coming this year. Usually, 2K Sports announce its next-year games in the fall to the winter season of the prior year.

For example, "NBA 2K22" first saw its launch last September and was released in the same month.

The alleged arrival of "WWE 2K22" in March, according to the leaks, will usher in a new era for the famous wrestling stars and organizations that people love and patronize. Maybe the conflict saw resolution from both parties or only decided to work together to deliver the game.

Nevertheless, the return of Raw and SmackDown on video games fans anticipate this year.

