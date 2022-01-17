Players can now explore fun blockchain games, interactive social networks, and a wide range of products and services with complete autonomy. Curtis Sword also offers union members a brand new opportunity to discover their self-worth and dedicate themselves to this new "Meta Universe."

Curtis Sword Assets Economy

You will find three types of assets on the blockchain: Curtis Sword Coin (CSC), GOL (Gold), and NFT props. CSC is mainly used for on-chain activities, including NFT equipment purchase, upgrades, transactions, and character items. Pledge mining, etc.

GOL (Gold) is the game's token. On the map, it is accessible to all players. It can take many different forms. The main goal is to invest in the treasure mine by trading with NPCs like blacksmiths and merchants. GOL is primarily used for in-game activities such as the majority of gold output income, the purchase of copy tickets, and so on.

NFT is the game's third-largest economy. You can directly exchange CSC tokens from ordinary blind boxes and mysterious blind boxes for unknown NFT items. Simultaneously, you can sell your NFT items or buy other items in the NFT market. NFT items, which means that you can get calculable income during the battle and unexpected NFT item income. These items will yield high returns because of their rarity and combat power value.

Tokenomics

In the world of Curtis Sword, there are two digital currencies: Curtis Sword Coin (CSC) and Gold (GOL). As a result, to ensure the scalability of the Curtis Sword game, the platform requires some physical token group allocation.

The total number of CSC tokens available is 210,000,000. The maximum daily output is 120,000. The production reduction mechanism will be activated when the output reaches 105,000,000, and Sword Coin will reduce the daily production to 60,000. The platform will trigger the production reduction mechanism again if the output reaches 157,500,000, and the daily output will drop to 30,000, and so on.

GOL tokens have a maximum supply of 100,000,000,000. GOL is an online currency that can be explored, bought, traded, and exchanged in the Curtis Sword universe. It also entails more significant risks and economic fluctuations, necessitating an ample supply to ensure that each player has enough to use in the Curtis Sword universe.

The total maximum supply of GOL tokens in the game is capped at 100,000,000,000 GOL, making them easier to obtain and more practical than CSC.

Join to Play Curtis Sword!

Everyone has the same opportunity, and by starting with the same fundamentals, you can develop your own game style by selecting the props you equip to increase game fun and revenue efficiency.

Each section of the off-chain game terminal is based on the role played: battle through levels, copy drawing, tower of ash (survival mode), ladder competition (ranking mode), and treasure mine (pledge mining). The rank and combat power calculation formula can yield the corresponding gold profit. The initial investment cost's payback period is currently 10 to 15 days.

