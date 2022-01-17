Ford is expanding its business, and to do that, it partnered with Stripe, aiming to better its online payment concerns, as well as its e-commerce focus for its customers. The popular American car company is a known global entity but is focusing its services on the new online payment system, as well as its latest offers of clean energy mobility.

Ford, Stripe Forge a Deal to Make Online Payment More Accessible for NA, EU

Ford's press release narrates the new deal that came between the car company and Stripe, a popular online payment system that is known to rival that of PayPal. The focus of this partnership is to help Ford manage its online payment systems better and make it more accessible for people to purchase its vehicles online.

Stripe gets its fame from the many partners it has in the industry, as well as the reliability of its service with massive purchases and transactions that it can handle. Ford is expanding its services to the North America (NA) and European (EU) regions, and the key to its expansion is Stripe's e-commerce platform that integrates what the Michigan giant brings.

Ford's Expansion with Stripe: Strengthening its EV Release?

Ford's expansion with Stripe is a massive move for the vehicle manufacturer as it does its payment infrastructure in-house and with other partner banks. However, this is the first time that the company is doing this with an online-centered payment platform like that of Stripe.

The car manufacturer envisions a rise in its demand once its first batch of EVs is released, particularly one of the most popular trucks in the world, the F-150 that fits an electric motor.

Ford and Its Switch to Electric Mobility

Ford is only starting to create its batch of electric vehicles, and it will soon have more options for people to choose from and purchase. The Mustang Mach-E is one of the most notable releases by Ford, and it remains to be its first full-fledged electric vehicle that takes the name of its popular muscle car.

However, the Mach-E is nowhere near the muscle as it sports an SUV body.

It aims to produce over 200,000 units this 2022 and in the coming years, as the company says it is due to incredible demand from customers.

Another EV in the spotlight for Ford is the F-150 Lightning that soared at massive heights during its first introduction, gaining support from massive names, including the POTUS himself. Now, the vehicle has already stopped taking on preorders from customers as demands are high and overwhelming its production for the year.

Two vehicles in and Ford is looking at a massive increase in its production, having a successful transition to clean energy mobility. But it seems that this is only the beginning for Ford, as there are more to come in the coming years for the car company, and more vehicle concepts to arrive.

