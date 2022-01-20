The new ISS archaeological study called ISSAP (International Space Station Archaeological Project) is now expected to assist the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in designing better space habitats for astronauts.

Right now, space experts stationed in the International Space Station have lots of advanced gears to help them complete their experiments and observations. However, they are still adjusting to the artificial environment they live in.

This is why the ISSAP program was released so that experts can focus on the orbiting habitat as a "micro-society in a mini-world."

New ISS Archaeological Project

According to Space.Com's latest report, ISSAP was awarded a $244,400 Discovery Grant, provided by the Australian Research Council in 2015.

Various experts lead this space project from Flinders University of Australia and Chapman University of California, such as Alice Gorman, a space archeologist, and Associate Professor Justin Walsh.

"We're the first to try to understand how humans relate to the items they live within space. By bringing archaeological perspectives to an active space domain, we're the first to show how people adapt their behavior to a completely new environment," said Walsh via PhysOrg.

On the other hand, ISSAP will allow NASA's space experts to understand how humans in space are affected by the habitation design of their artificial habitats.

Other Benefits of ISSAP

Aside from offering a better understanding of how astronauts are affected by their space environments, ISSAP will also help experts that are living in artificial habitats on Earth.

These include long-deployment nuclear submarines, research stations in the Antarctic, and other man-made structures. But, space activities, such as Mars missions, are still the ones that can benefit more from the unique ISS archaeological study.

In other news, NASA's Curiosity Rover was able to identify some unusual powdered rocks. Meanwhile, the SpaceX Mars Mission is expected to solve the so-called "population collapse."

For more news updates about the ISSAP program and other related space studies, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

