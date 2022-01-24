The upcoming iPad Pro refresh version is expected to have the latest M2 chipset. However, some rumors claim that the most-awaited MagSafe feature will not really happen.

The arrival of the M2 chipset on new gadgets, such as the iPad Pro refresh, is quite interesting. However, some consumers believe that this move of Apple is quite impractical.

Dylan, a popular Apple analyst shared his opinion regarding the upcoming gadget. He released a tweet on Sunday, Jan. 23, to share his thoughts.

"The M2 iPad Pro is coming in the Fall. I have heard nothing but concerns from multiple sources with regards to its Wireless Charging/MagSafe capabilities," said the analyst via his official Twitter post.

However, some Twitter users in the comment section think that it is too soon for Apple to integrate M2, especially with the current level of iPadOS.

iPad Pro Refresh To Have M2 Chip?

According to Apple Insider's latest report, the giant iPhone maker might release the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro refresh versions.

But, Phone Arena reported that the estimated fall release date will still depend on the production efficiency of Apple.

Mark Gurman, an Apple analyst from Bloomberg, said that the new iPad Pro refresh models may not be launched before the end of Spring since there are some major changes that are expected to happen.

These include the integration of M2, MiniED display, as well as the glass Apple logo design. But, the new Apple logo innovation may no longer happen since many speculations claim that the MagSafe Wireless Charging will not be included.

Apple Fans' Thoughts About the M2 Integration

As mentioned earlier, some Apple fans are not pleased by the decision of the tech giant manufacturer to integrate the latest M2 on the upcoming iPad Pro refresh models.

One of the individuals in the comment section of Dylan's Twitter post said that Apple will only do this since it is one of the cheapest strategies.

He added that it would be better if the tech firm modify the A15 SoC instead of increasing the production of M2. On the other hand, other Apple consumers said that it is more practical to integrate the M1 chipset instead of its successor.

In other news, Apple's EarPods is no longer required to be sold with iPhone 13 in France. Meanwhile, the rumored under-display Face ID for iPhone 14 is now delayed. Speculations claimed it is now expected to be released by 2023.

