Amazon Go is now bringing its cashier-less shopping format and Just Walk Out tech to where its customers reside, which is essentially the suburbs.

Amazon Go Brings Cashierless Convenience to Suburbs

As per a news story by GeekWire, Amazon.com introduced its innovative technology that aptly goes by the name "Just Walk Out" way back in 2018, removing the need for a cashier to check out the products from its brick and mortar store.

However, the cashier-less stores of Amazon initially took off in highly dense and urbanized locations, debuting its first Go store in the bustling city of Seattle.

This time around, though, the e-commerce tech giant is taking its Amazon Go brand closer to the residences.

An Amazon spokesperson told GeekWire in the same report that the tech giant thinks that "local residents and commuters" will also enjoy experiencing the cashier-less technology of the firm.

However, unlike the current Amazon Go stores in its various urban cities, its suburban counterpart focuses on essentials, such as beverages, snacks, and ready-to-eat meals.

Amazon Go and Suburbs

So, basically, according to a report by The Verge, the Amazon Go stores in locations outside the highly populated urban cities are convenience shops.

Amazon is bringing the smaller version of the Go stores to where most of its customers actually live. It comes as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced some to stay at the confines of their homes.

As such, there has been an increasing demand for nearby convenience stores in the close vicinity of residential areas.

Despite the move of the tech giant to roll out its high-tech stores in the suburbs, its 24 city-based Go stores will remain operational, making this an expansion of its current brick and mortar locations.

The first Go store in the suburb is located in Mill Creek, a few miles away from the first Amazon Store in Seattle.

Amazon 'Just Walk Out' Tech

The Verge further noted in the same report that the convenience stores of Amazon will still carry the same "Just Walk Out" technology, which went on to ditch the need for human cashiers.

Amazon said that just like in the Go stores in the cities, it also allows customers to self-checkout the items that they have picked up.

The cashier-less tech is now seen in various Amazon brick-and-mortar locations, including its Fresh grocery, food, and Go stores. On top of that, the firm is also planning to include the Just Walk Out tech in Whole Foods stores in 2022.

