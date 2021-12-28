Alexa's dangerous challenge suggests that children play with electrical outlets? Now, this allegation was confirmed by one of Amazon's consumers, claiming that the voice assistant service said that his 10-year-old child should touch a penny after halfway plugging in a phone charger.

Right now, parents always make sure that their kids are far from electrical outlets since it could cause some serious injuries, especially since a child's body is fragile from electricity.

This is why some toys with metal parts are advised to be put far away from these AC (alternating current) sockets. However, it seems like Alexa has a different idea of having fun.

To give you more idea, here's what a mother discovered after her kid asked Alexa for some challenge.

Alexa Tells Children to Play With Electrical Sockets?

Kristin Livdahl, the mother of the 10-year-old kid who was given the dangerous challenge, shared their experience on Twitter.

"OMFG My 10-year-old just asked Alexa on our Echo for a challenge and this is what she said," said the complainer via her official tweet.

Because the dangerous challenge is quite serious, the Twitter post garnered around 14,000 likes, 1,000 quote tweets, and more than 2,400 retweets.



If you want to see the opinions and reactions of the Twitter users on the viral post about Alexa's electrical outlet challenge, you can view the actual tweet below.

Wow, I hope you're in North America. In the UK this would be incredibly dangerous as our mains voltage is 230V — Simon Livesey (@SimonLivesey) December 28, 2021

Alexa's Electrical Outlet Challenge

According to PC Mag's latest report, the latest issue with Alexa has already caught the attention of the giant e-commerce company.

To avoid actual accidents involving children, Amazon decided to release a software update to remove the alarming electrical outlet challenge of the popular voice assistant service.

You can view this link to see more details about the issue.

In other news, Amazon Web Services restored its services after a series of outages. On the other hand, Amazon's Spanish Prime video channel was suspended.

