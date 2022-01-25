Google Pixel Notepad With Tensor Chip Rumored to Arrive Later This Year | Here's What to Expect

Google is allegedly exploring another foldable phone for its its lineup of products, according to the latest rumor. The upcoming gadget, which will be called Pixel Notedpad, is reportedly coming later this year.

According to sources familiar with this matter, this bendable handset can beat Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 when it comes to price.

As far as the leaks and rumors are concerned, what could we possibly expect about this new foldable?

Google Pixel Notepad

According to a report by 9to6Google, the search engine giant is weighing some options when it comes to setting the price for the Google Pixel Notepad. Sources have revealed that the potential price for this foldable Pixel could be around $1,400.

Should this really be the price, it will be more affordable than the Fold 3, which sits at $1,799.99. If this is available right now, you can save up to $400.

While this news appears promising for foldable enthusiasts, changes may happen in the future, which will make it difficult to anticipate any releases.

What we know about these gadgets are their costly components which come at their premium prices. For instance, Samsung and Huawei released their first foldable lineup back in 2019. At that time, the price for these bendable phones was around $2,000.

In connection to this, there was a time when the South Korean tech titan trimmed down its price. This is where the economies of scale enter, where the production costs decrease as production volume goes high.

As of press time, there is no clear explanation why Google would stick to its target price of $1,400 for its first foldable Pixel. Despite this assumption, it is worth noting that Oppo Find N thrived in the market while carrying a $1,200 price tag.

Speaking of Oppo, the Pixel Notepad might feature a nearly identical aspect ratio with Find N. This will pave the way for writing to be more convenient for the users.

Google Foldable Pixel Might Come in 2022

After the tech titan introduced the Tensor chip for the new Pixel 6 series phones, it is now high time for Google to test it out to other gadgets.

According to another article written by Phone Arena, the Notepad will boast the same in-house card. Most importantly, it is likely that we will see the 12.2 MP IMX363 sensor used on Pixel 5.

In addition, it would not go with the 50-megapixel rear camera, but it might go with the 12MP ultrawide lens. It is anticipated as well that it would come with two front cameras with 8MP apiece.

Previously, it was stated that the Pixel Notepad will only be available for US buyers. Google is reportedly preparing for its global release later this 2022. This could mean that we might see this foldable phone in Q3 or Q4 of this year.

Meanwhile, Tech Times reported that the company could possibly be working with a new 1080p Chromecast with Google TV.

