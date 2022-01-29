Apple collaborated with a school and a non-profit organization to provide the education institution's teachers, staff, and students with some advanced Apple gadgets.

Thanks to the new partnership, DCSS (Dougherty County School System) can now launch a new technology program that will benefit the children and school staff.

Ed Farm, the non-profit agency, will also help Apple and DCSS to do this new initiative.

"The initiative will put the district on the leading edge of technology by equipping all DCSS students, teachers, and staff with Apple products, services, and instructional supports," said the school via its official blog post.

Apple Collabs With DCSS

According to 9TO5Mac's latest report, the new Apple initiative will offer the advanced M1 MacBook Air, iPad, as well as the digital pencil, Logitech Crayon.

Aside from this, the new partnership of the giant iPhone maker with the school will also allow the launch of DoCo Codes, a new program specifically designed for students.

This will allow them to prepare for their careers using advanced technologies. Superintendent Kenneth Dyer explained that their school is not close-minded regarding tech.

Dyer added they are, in fact, embracing the rice of various technologies by rewarding and encouraging them.

On the other hand, the school official also thanked Apple, saying that the world leader in technological innovation is impactful for the students, staff, as well as DCSS teachers.

When Will DCSS Receive Apple Products?

The Dougherty County School System confirmed that high school students will start receiving the advanced Apple products and the Logitech digital pencil starting in 2023. However, the exact distribution date was not mentioned.

DCSS added that once these devices arrive, students will all have equal access to their studies at home and in their classes. Aside from gadgets, Apple will also provide dedicated professional learning for DCSS staff and educators.

In other news, an Apple executive shared how the iPhone maker maintains data minimization as a part of the Data Privacy Day celebration.

