Elon Musk now joined the social media fiasco about the President of the United States, Joe Biden, as fans believe that he does not acknowledge Tesla for the EV's contribution. A petition made by fans now focuses on having President Biden recognize and say the company name in his speeches, and it already gathered more than 10,000 out of the 15,000 it needs.

Elon Musk Calls out President Joe Biden Regarding Tesla

Elon Musk now spoke up on Twitter after quoting a tweet from fans. The new issue points out to Tesla and POTUS Joe Biden for the latter's alleged failure to recognize the EV company as a brand that drives mobility and sales in the country for its change to electric transportation.

Fans argue that Biden's campaign on electricity always leaves Tesla out of the equation.

Naturally, this incident became an opportunity for the Tesla CEO to make a joke out of, saying that there are unknown reasons that make the POTUS "unable" to say the company's name.

Nevertheless, the CEO did not say anything negative against the President and did not talk about the fans' petition to which he was not a part, or a partner.

For reasons unknown, @potus is unable to say the word “Tesla” https://t.co/dcBNowOgKA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2022

Fans Petition About POTUS Biden and Tesla

The CEO retweeted a person that captured a screenshot of the said petition. The said fan mentioned more than 10,000 signatures on the Change.org petition that asks for the POTUS to acknowledge Tesla on its achievements.

The petition changed its parameters from 15,000 to 25,000 signatures, which grew after hours of the said tweet. It also doubled in signatories from 10,000 to now 20,000 and counting.

Tesla and its EV Contributions

Elon Musk is famous for discussing his different companies' features, especially that of the clean energy and vehicle manufacturer, Tesla. The main focus of Tesla is to promote clean energy. One of those includes the massive production on the Gigafactory, including the one from Texas and Gigafactory Berlin that will soon bring its vehicles.

Tesla is famous for its many contributions to the EV industry, and one of them is making clean energy popular in the modern era, focusing on the many features it can bring for the public. Now, many components come with EVs, and one of the most popular is the FSD or autonomous AI and machine driving available on most releases from different countries.

The petition is growing massive, and the public acknowledges the efforts of Musk and Tesla regarding the EV campaign in the country and the world. However, they noticed the lack of recognition from POTUS Joe Biden, especially with his speeches that allegedly miss out on mentioning Tesla for its achievements in the EV world.

