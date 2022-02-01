Amazon Deals: 24-inch Apple iMac is Now on Sale | Save $100 at Checkout

Amazon is now offering a huge sale for the 24-inch Apple iMac. If you checkout as early as today, you can save $100 to $200 on your new iMac.

Check this latest deal and see your bonus savings should you make a purchase.

Next-Gen iMac Now Available on Amazon

According to a report by AppleInsider on Monday, Jan. 31, Apple's high-tech iMac which boasts its 24-inch display is now officially on sale on Amazon.

This all-in-one desktop ditches the old chip system since it relies now on the powerful M1 chip, ARM-based SoC designed by the Cupertino giant itself.

During checkout, you can enjoy the big discounts of $100 to $200 slash from its original price. For the 256GB model with 8GB RAM and M1 chip, you will only pay $1,349.9. If you want a more powerful variant at 512GB storage, it will just cost you $1,449.99.

For a more detailed guide about the iMac pricing, you can visit this link. You can also see where you can use your coupon discount to complete your purchase with this Apple product.

Across the table regarding the gadget's configuration, the starting price would be $1,199.

Presidents Day 2022 Sale For Select Apple Devices

In another report about Apple deals, Good Housekeeping has good news for tech-savvy fans. The tech titan will be selling its next-gen products for the upcoming Presidents Day on Feb. 21.

While we know about Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, the Presidents Day sales event is considered to be the most underrated holiday for shoppers. Even though Apple does not conduct its own promotion for its devices, you might visit other retailers where you can score your "wishlist" device.

Here's an early list of Apple products that you can obtain ahead of this big sales event:

Apple AirPods Deal

Classic AirPods (37% Off)

Apple AirPods Pro (28% off)

Apple AirPods Max with ANC Headphones ($100 off)

Apple Watch Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS (90% off)

Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS (50% off)

Apple Watch SE with GPS (30% off)

Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS (20% off)

MacBook and iPad Deal

2020 MacBook Air ($100 off)

2020 MacBook Air Pro ($100 off)

2020 Apple iMAc Desktop Computer ($100 off)

2020 10.2-inch iPad 32GB ($210 off)

2020 10.9-inch iPad Air 64GB ($30 off)

2021 iPAd Mini 64GB ($50 off)

Other Apple Updates

Meanwhile, Tech Times reported that a new iMac Pro is rumored to come this year, according to a tech analyst. The prediction also included a new iPhone SE 2022, iPad Air 5, and AirPods Air 2.

In another article, the Cupertino giant has reportedly partnered with DCSS to distribute iPad, MacBook Air, and digital pencil to students and educational staff.

The collaboration aims to provide more access to advanced technologies so the students and educators will be more equipped for professional learning and teaching.

