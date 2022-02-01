The teen tracking Elon Musk, Jack Sweeney, launched a new platform called Ground Control. This new program is expected to allow him to track other billionaires, such as Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates.

The 19-year-old teenager became popular after he confirmed that he can actually identify the flight activities of Tesla's CEO. Now, he plans to expand his work by including other CEOs and billionaires.

However, if you will visit the official website of Ground Control, you will see that there's only the "ElonJet" section. This shows that he hasn't started tracking Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and other rich individuals.

Teen Tracking Elon Musk To Include Other Billionaires

According to Bloomberg's latest report, Sweeney never planned to have any issues with Musk. However, the popular kid has been blocked by the tech CEO after he asked for $50,000 from the billionaire.

Although he gave another option, which is an internship opportunity, Elon only offered him $5,000 to stop his tracking activity. However, he didn't accept the CEO's offer.

"I knew he had a plane, you know, as a fan of SpaceX and Tesla stuff. I thought the Elon Musk's Jet bot would reveal like where he's going and what business he's doing," said Jack.

As of the moment, he is still hoping that Musk will soon provide a better bargain. While waiting, he plans to use his new tracking business to track Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.

Why Is Sweeney Doing This?

9GAG reported that the teenager wants to make revenue from his tracking platform. He explained that Nasdaq Data Link and other tracking firms are making huge amounts of money.

They can do this through their corporate aviation intelligence and private services. Jack added that flight tracking has millions of revenue every year.

The kid said that he will be happy to get a small cut from their generated yearly revenues. If you want to see more details about his statement, you can visit this link.

In other news, some rumors claimed that Elon Musk plans to purchase a social media platform. On the other hand, Elon Musk also called out U.S. President Joe Biden for not acknowledging Tesla.

