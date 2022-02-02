"Halo Infinite's" Forge Mode and Campaign Co-op might need to wait a little longer, as Microsoft and developer 343 Industries are a little behind on their update schedule.

GameSpot reports that Forge and Campaign Co-op updates were originally due in January, but the month has already come and gone. As per veteran "Halo" franchise dev Joseph Staten, the team needs more time before they can share their official roadmap for the game this year.

Staten says that the team at 343 still needs to finalize their plans to ensure that the information they share is reliable. He further says that this is the team's main priority at the moment.

He posted this message on Twitter regarding the delayed updates:

Hey folks. In November, I said we'd have a #HaloInfinite update on our Seasonal roadmap, Co-Op, and Forge in January. We need more time to finalize our plans so what we share is something you can rely on. This work is my top priority, and we'll have an update as soon as we can. — Joseph Staten (@joestaten) February 1, 2022

However aside from what he shared, there is not much known about the future of "Halo Infinite's" Forge and campaign co-op modes. These are considered two of the most anticipated additions to the game, considering they've been around for almost as long as the "Halo" franchise have existed.

Campaign co-op, for one, is a staple of almost everything "Halo" back in the 2000s, when gamers would sit on their couches and play in split-screen.

As for Forge was a feature originally introduced in "Halo 3" that allowed players to customize, save, and share their maps for custom games.

However, despite the lack of Forge and campaign co-op, "Infinite" has never wanted attention and critical/fan acclaim. The game has already surpassed 20 million players since first launching last November (its surprise multiplayer release). This made "Infinite" the largest "Halo" launch in history.

Here is a tweet from the official "Halo" Twitter account celebrating the milestone:

With over 20 million Spartans joining us so far, we’re thrilled to announce that #HaloInfinite is the biggest launch in Halo franchise history!



Thank you, everyone, for joining us on the next step in this great journey. pic.twitter.com/d4EIsvWYVr — Halo (@Halo) January 25, 2022

'Halo Infinite' Forge Mode And Campaign Co-Op Release: When Is It?

Forge Mode and campaign co-op were noticeably absent during "Infinite's" launch, making players wonder when both features will be out. The original reason, according to Staten, was that the team needed more time to polish both features according to the standard they promised.

There is no exact date, but PCGamesN shares a release window for Forge: during Season 3 of the game's multiplayer mode, which is still far away. As of late, "Infinite's" multiplayer is still in its first season. Season 2 has been delayed (via Dexerto) from early 2022 to a little later than originally planned, which means gamers will have to play the waiting game.

As for the campaign co-op, it is scheduled to launch earlier than Forge at around Season 2, writes TheNerdStash. What this means is that you might expect the age-old fan favorite to come to "Infinite" around May this year. That's a roughly six-month delay from the original promised date.

For now, though, you'll have to make do with a glitch that will actually allow you to play campaign co-op in "Infinite"--albeit with certain compromises.

