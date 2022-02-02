FCC (Federal Communications Commission) proposed a new action to prevent spam callers from sending direct voicemails. Right now, this proposal is still being reviewed by government officials.

The arrival of this new effort is important, especially once it's approved since U.S. cell phone and telephone consumers are still suffering from endless spam callers.

"No one wants to wade through voicemail spam, or miss important messages because their mailbox is full," said FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel via their official press release.

She added that the new action against ringless spam calls would empower consumers to choose the parties that can contact them.

FCC's New Anti-Spam Call Action

According to Engadget's latest report, the proposed FCC action aims to extend the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) scope. Specifically, the communications agency wants TCPA to cover ringless voicemails.

Back in 1991, the law already prevented telemarketers and other telecommunications firms from sending non-essential or non-emergency mobile phone calls using their automated systems.

However, the company called All About the Message said that TCPA should not cover ringless voicemails, which FCC followed after it was proposed.

Now, Rosenworcel's new action aims to change this. FCC will conduct a meeting this coming Feb. 18. However, the latest anti-ringless spam call action is not included in the upcoming discussion. This means that there's a chance it will not be approved.

How Likely Will FCC's Proposal Be Approved?

Right now, it is still hard to conclude the outcome of the agency's proposed action against unwanted voicemails. FCC hasn't confirmed yet if they will have a full commission vote on the proposal, making the approval of this new effort unpredictable.

However, the topic of spam callers is quite different from net neutrality. This is because most U.S. residents want action from the government that will prevent calls from entering their voicemail box, especially if they did not provide their consent.

FCC recently wants to amend the current rules against SIM swapping scams in other news. Meanwhile, FCC's mandated broadband POS labels law was recently announced.

For more news updates about FCC and its upcoming actions, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

