FCC (Federal Communications Commission) recently announced that the point-of-sale for broadband services is only voluntary.

However, this decision was changed after the agency announced it wanted to mandate them.

As of the moment, consumers are usually confused about the things they'll get after purchasing an internet service.

This leads to dissatisfaction, especially after knowing about hidden charges, data limitations, and other details not provided by the telecommunications firm.

Because of this, FCC has proposed that broadband companies must include POS labels in their offered services. The Verge reported that the new requirement is similar to the nutrition labels on the back of the food boxes sold at grocery stores.

FCC To Mandate Broadband POS Labels

According to Engadget's latest report, FCC wants the mandated broadband labels to include data limitations or data caps and network management policies, such as throttling (speed limitation) and other details not usually disclosed to the customers.

As of the moment, the government department is still confirming some things before its proposal about the mandated broadband labels is approved.

These include checking if the nutrition-style 2016 labeling is efficient when it comes to providing internet service information.

"Access to accurate, simple-to-understand information about broadband Internet access services helps consumers make informed choices and is central to a well-functioning marketplace," said FCC on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Issues About Undisclosed Broadband Details

Recently FTC had some issues with AT&T, an American telecommunications company. The tech firm was forced to pay a $60 million fine after the U.S. agency discovered that it had been reducing the internet speed of its consumers without their permission.

The Federal Trade Commission's Bureau of Consumer Protection Director, Andrew Smith, announced that AT&T failed to deliver its promised unlimited data to its users.

He added that the telecommunications company should always inform consumers regarding the speed or data restrictions.

FCC recently proposed new rules to prevent SIM swapping scams in other news. Meanwhile, the previous Apple FCC filing was released for MagSafe charger revision.

