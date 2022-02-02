It is frustrating to see reactions spelled out for you instead of seeing its emoji equivalent, as modern-day texting got accustomed to these days. That is the case of iPhone iMessages when sending out reactions via text messages to Android devices, as the latter does not have the former's feature. However, thanks to Google, those changes allow emojis to come through.

Android Now Allows to See iMessage Reaction Thanks to Google App

Google rolled out a beta system to its native messaging app called "Google Messages" that now accepts iMessage reactions as legitimate emojis instead of perceiving them as text or words. Before this, users would receive the text message as "John: Liked 'Are you hungry?'" text and now display the thumbs-up emoji on the text bubble on Android.

However, it is unknown if Google Messages to iMessage would work as emoji reactions as well, and this would be on the side of Apple to tweak and update.

Google Messages is one of the recommended apps for text messaging on most Android smartphones now, mainly as it integrates WiFi messaging like the iMessage into the app. Moreover, it would be available to more devices and allow interconnection, unlike built-in messaging apps for native brands like Samsung, Oppo, and more.

Android iMessage Reactions: How to See Emojis Instead of Words

Users in Android need to go to the Google Play Store and download "Google Messages."

After the download (or if you already have it), go to the profile of Google Messages and look for "Join Beta."

After joining the beta, it should be automatically enabled. If not, users need to go to Settings > Advanced > Show iPhone reactions as Emoji and turn it on.

Android and iOS in the Modern Times

Back then, there was a rivalry between Android and iOS as people fought over which operating system was better. Some fight about the quality of cameras (both the rear and front), faster user interface or experience, more tweaks, personalization hacks, and the more user-friendly and open to many features.

However, there is not much of a rivalry between iOS and Android in modern times. This is because both Apple and Google have strengths and weaknesses that it knows. People accepted that iOS 15 has a lot of things to offer and things that it lacks, and it is the same case for Android 12's release.

Additionally, Apple and Google both created apps for the other operating systems that work well in integrating both smartphone OS.

The generation is now in an era where Android and iOS can converse well via the iMessage platform and have no discrimination from one operating system to the other. The feature only means that the world is progressing and that interconnectedness does not need to be exclusive to one OS or system for people to enjoy the features of technology.

