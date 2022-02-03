"Forza Horizon 5's" new patch may have just fixed some of the lingering problems that have plagued its online multiplayer since launch.

IGN reports that the patch, which was just released by developer Playground Games, may have caused some players to see a sudden influx of Car Mastery points they need to assign. Despite this, however, the fix does deal with a number of issues that have made "Forza Horizon 5" multiplayer a bit problematic recently.

Among the biggest fixes are detailed as follows:

Fixes a bug that prevents players from progressing through Horizon Stories, when later chapters won't unlock even if their requirements have already been met.

Produces an error message instead of a crash when the game is installed at a path that's too long. This only affects Steam users.

Fixes a crash that can happen when players delete a Rival Notification in their Message Centers.

Improved server stability and bandwidth optimization, as a way of further strengthening online game modes.

Fixes a bug where players would lose Skill Chains whenever they disconnect from Horizon Life.

If you'd like to check out "Forza Horizon 5's" new patch notes in full, it is available on the ForzaMotorsport website. There, you'll see the patch version numbers to help you know if your game is updated. Here are the versions:

Xbox One: Ver 2.422.400.0

Xbox Series X/S and PC: Ver 3.422.400.0

Steam: Ver 1.422.300.0

Aside from fixing a handful of the broken online components, there are also a few graphical fixes and updates. For one, PC players will see improved distance texture quality if they're running Ultra textures, as well as better foliage quality on Ultra settings. Some clipping problems were also fixed, among so many others.

Is 'Forza Horizon 5's' New Patch Enough To Save It?

To say that "Forza Horizon 5" is a game on the decline is a massive understatement, considering how strongly it kicked off the generation at launch.

The game was already seeing sky-high player counts even before it was officially released on the Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC. Take 800,000 concurrent players days ahead of its original November 9 launch, which was something that got Microsoft and Xbox pretty excited.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer was quite thrilled about the game's immediate success back then, who considered November 9 as the largest launch day for any Xbox Game Studios title. It was three times more than the peak concurrent player count of previous-gen "Forza Horizon 4," and everything was good:

We've invested for years in Xbox so more people can play. With 4.5+ million players so far across PC, cloud & console, Forza Horizon 5 shows that promise coming to life. Largest launch day for XGS game, peak concurrent 3x FH4 high. Thank you players & congrats to @WeArePlayground — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) November 10, 2021

Over a month after release, however, things have started going downhill. The game's player count has plunged as much as 75% since launch date. People weren't calling the game bad per se, but it was the litany of bugs that was pushing players away, especially from the multiplayer element that Microsoft was proudly touting as one of the game's best features.

