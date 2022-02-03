Nintendo Switch reigns supreme as it defeated the Sony PlayStation and the older gaming console, Wii, in sales records.

On top of that, the hybrid handheld console has reached the 100 million mark faster than any other gaming console out there.

Nintendo Switch Sales Records

As per the news story by Nintendo Life, the Japanese tech giant behind the massively popular gaming console that goes by the name Switch has recently released the company's financials.

The Japanese console maker's hardware sales included all of the Switch models, such as the standard version, the Switch Lite, and the recently released Switch OLED.

It turns out, though, that the standard system of the hybrid Nintendo console still tops in sales for the last couple of months. Meanwhile, the new OLED model is off to a good start, outperforming the figures of the low-cost model known as Lite.

To be more precise, the handheld only and cheapest Switch sold for about 3.17 million from April to Dec. 2021. On the other hand, the version, which sports an OLED display, sold 3.9 million units in the same period.

The standard version of the Switch still reigns supreme against the Lite and the OLED after selling about 11.79 million models in the past nine months of 2021.

In total, the Switch console has booked an impressive 103.54 million sales across the various parts of the world since it first saw the light of day during its launch way back in 2017.

Meanwhile, according to a report by The Verge, the holiday sales of the Switch also saw impressive figures, selling 10.67 million consoles from Oct. to Dec. last year.

It is worth noting that the strong sales numbers of Nintendo prevail despite the raging chip supply mess, which affects most gaming console makers, namely the PlayStation and Xbox.

Nintendo Switch vs. Sony PlayStation Sales

As mentioned, another Japanese tech giant, Sony, is greatly affected by the ongoing chip shortage, which massively cuts down the supply of the PlayStation 5 or PS5, making it a widely scarce commodity nowadays.

Nintendo Life noted in the same report that the first PlayStation only sold 102.49 million during its lifetime.

That said, the latest figures of the Switch only go to show that it has already trampled the performance of the original PS.

Meanwhile, The Verge reported that the sought-after PS5 only sold 3.9 million units from Oct. to Dec. of 2021, which is far from the 10 million sales of Switch in the same holiday period.

Nintendo Switch vs. Wii Sales

On the flip side, the Nintendo Switch also outperformed the Wii, which only sold 101.63 million units during its lifetime.

It is interesting to point out that the Switch overtook its older sibling in less than five years since its launch.

