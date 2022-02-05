(Photo : Unsplash/Daniel Romero) Google TV

Google TV has rolled out its latest version, 1.0.4233, and along with the update is the announcement of new features that will surely enhance your viewing experience.

Restricted Mode Feature

According to Android Police, one of the most anticipated features is Restricted Mode, and it is expected to be added to the platform's Adult Profile.

Restricted Mode will block mature content from playing on the screen. The feature is perfect for adults who have children at home and don't want them to watch inappropriate scenes for their age accidentally.

However, the feature will only work on trailers, TV shows, and ad-supported movies. Users who wish to turn on the feature will have to enter their PIN in order to unlock it in the settings.

Watchlist Added for Kids Profile

According to 9to5Google, a watchlist feature will also be added under Kids Profile to allow them to save content that they wish to stream later on.

Under Kids Profile, users will be able to see "Add to Watchlist," and they can save TV shows and movies to watch. Unfortunately, Google did not say when the option would roll out. For now, the feature can't be seen under Kids Profile.

Google TV and Pluto TV

Aside from Restricted Mode and the watchlist option in Kids Profile, Google TV is expected to add up to 300 free channels due to its partnership with Pluto TV.

Google TV also added a multi-user profile support last year for easier navigation.

The partnership between Google TV and Pluto TV came after a failed negotiation between Google and Netflix. The two platforms were supposed to integrate in 2020, but unfortunately, it did not push through.

Google TV's New Features

The addition of new features to Google TV came after the platform announced that it would be streaming the 2022 Winter Olympics live in Beijing, China. The event began on Feb. 4, and it will run until Feb. 20.

Google TV users can boot up their devices and see the Winter Olympics hub on their screen. It will pop up as the primary ad and as a major card under the "For You" home screen tab for some users.

Within the hub, users can see several clips of the games on YouTube, the schedule of the upcoming events, links to the NBC Sports app and Peacock, and an option to stream the event on YouTube TV.

Google TV also got another channel as Vevo launched its network of music videos to be viewed on the platform. The channel can be accessed via the Vevo app, and it can be streamed through the platform.

Google TV, launched in 2020, is slowly replacing Android TV. Since its release, the platform has received support from several networks.

The rise of the platform is not a surprise as it has been Google's goal to replace Android TV. This could also explain the several updates and the new features added to the site these past few months.

